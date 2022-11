The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team lost to Conroe Oak Ridge 48-33 on Tuesday night in nondistrict play at Tiger Gym.

Kateria Gooden led Consol (1-3) with 10 points, while Kamaiya Ford had eight.

Oak Ridge improved to 3-0.

Consol won the JV game 36-20. Kenley Campbell led the Lady Tigers with eight points. Consol also won the freshman game 46-24 with Cholee Locklett scoring a team-high 14 points.

Consol will open play at the Dennison tournament against Blue Ridge at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.