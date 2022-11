FREDERICKSBURG — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team fell to Fredericksburg in the season opener Friday.

Consol’s Meme Thompson had 11 points, while Kateria Gooden scored nine, Mia Teran seven, Zoe Rich five, Da’Mya Turner four and Paris Pavlas and Tyra Chapman two each.

Consol won the JV game 37-30 with Kourtney Hopcus leading the way. Consol also won the freshman game 55-50. Chloee Lockett and Tamia Ibe-Baker each scored 10 points for the Lady Tiger freshmen.