A&M Consolidated girls basketball team holds on for 36-34 win over Magnolia West

The two games between the A&M Consolidated and Magnolia West girls basketball teams this season came down to a pair of 3-pointers, a make and a miss. Both times, the Lady Tigers landed on the right side.

Consol held on for a 36-34 victory Tuesday night at Tiger Gym as the Lady Mustangs misfired on a good-looking shot. The ball bounced off the back rim, and time ran out as players battled for the rebound.

Five and a half weeks ago at Magnolia West, the Lady Tigers opened District 21-5A play by pulling out a 46-44 overtime victory when Mia Teran hit a 3-pointer.

“Crazy,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said while fans were congratulating her. “Let me go get some gray out of my hair.”

The victory to start the second half of district play was big for Consol (14-14, 6-2), which is a game behind once-beaten co-leaders Montgomery Lake Creek and College Station for third in the district standings. Maybe more importantly, Consol is two games ahead of fourth place, the district’s last playoff spot. Hard-luck loser Magnolia West (11-13, 3-5) lost its third district game by two points.

Points were hard to come by in the rematch because Magnolia West had ballhandling problems and Consol couldn’t get its offense going.

The Lady Mustangs had 19 turnovers in the first half, but the Lady Tigers managed only eights points off them.

“Ladies, we’re doing the work, but we’re not getting paid,” Hines shouted to her players from the bench during the second quarter.

Consol made 12 of 44 shots (27.3%) through three quarters.

“It just would not go in,” Hines said. “The lid was on or something. There were a couple of wild shots we should have reeled in, but for the most part they were decent [shots].”

Both teams saved their best for the last quarter. The game tied four times starting at 28 in increments of two. Magnolia West knotted it at 34 on a fast-break layup by sophomore Chanice Jones with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left. That came 11 seconds after Consol’s Ka’Maiya Ford hit a 12-foot jumper.

The Lady Tigers missed a chance to regain the lead, but Consol’s De’Shyreia Miles made a clean steal as the Magnolia West guard crossed midcourt, and Miles had clear sailing to give the Lady Tigers the lead with 90 seconds left.

“The ball was just in front of my face. I had to go get it,” Miles said. “I just had to go get it and put it in the hole.”

Miles had made only 1 of 5 field goals before the pivotal play.

“I wasn’t thinking about anything. I was just ready to go lay it up,” Miles said. “I knew my shots weren’t falling the whole game, but I couldn’t let that affect me.”

Eight second later, the Lady Mustangs missed two free throws. Magnolia West had to foul three times to send Consol to the free-throw line but caught a huge break when Consol threw the ball out of bounds.

The Lady Mustangs looked to take the ball inside, but Consol’s defense took away that option, so Magnolia West missed a 3-pointer. The Lady Mustangs missed back-to-back follow shots, but managed to keep possession on a jump ball with 10.6 seconds left. Magnolia West had been 2 of 5 from 3-point range until missing the last two shots.

Consol’s Kateria Gooden had a game-high 10 points, scoring six in the first quarter when the Lady Tigers hit the first three baskets en route to a 13-8 lead. Post Paris Pavlas didn’t score but had eight rebounds and was a key when Magnolia West was able to get the ball in to 6-foot-3 junior center Cloie Jansky, who had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Consol’s Tyra Chapman came off the bench midway through the fourth quarter to give help inside, and she immediately scored off an offensive rebound to tie the game at 30. Gooden hit two free throws to tie the game at 32 with 4:26 left.

Consol was 5 of 8 at the line, while Magnolia West was only 4 of 9.

A&M Consolidated 36, Magnolia West 34

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

MAGNOLIA WEST (11-13, 3-5 in 21-5A) — Kate Nobles 1 0-0 0 2; Sarah Vance 0 3-4 1 3; Faith Matocha 2 0-0 2 5; Faith Ebel 3 0-0 3 6; Brooklyn Burg 1 0-0 1 3; Chanice Jones 3 0-1 2 6; Cloie Jansky 4 1-4 1 9. TOTALS: 14 4-9 10 34.

CONSOL (14-14, 6-2) — Mia Teran 2 0-0 0 5; Kateria Gooden 4 2-4 1 10; Ka’Maiya Ford 2 0-0 0 4; Da’Mya Turner 1 0-0 3 2; Jomarea Thompson 3 1-2 2 7; Tyra Chapman 1 0-0 1 2; DeShyreia Miles 2 2-2 2 6; Paris Pavlas 0 0-0 4 0. TOTALS: 15 5-9 13 36.

Magnolia West;8;8;9;9;—;34

Consol;13;6;9;8;—;36

Field goals: Magnolia West 14 for 40 (35%); Consol 15 for 56 (26.8%)

3 point-shooting: Magnolia West 2 for 7 (28.6%); Consol 1 for 9 (11.1%);

Rebounds: Magnolia West 39 (Jansky 14, Ebel 8, Jones 8) Consol 19 (Pavlas 8, Turner 4)

Turnovers: Magnolia West 27 for 16 Consol points; Consol 10 for 5 Magnolia West points