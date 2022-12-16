A&M Consolidated girls basketball team holds off Magnolia 47-43

MAGNOLIA — Kateria Gooden scored 13 points, and Paris Pavlas had 10 to help the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Magnolia 47-43 in District 21-5A action Friday night.

Consol’s Mia Teran had nine points, while Da’Mya Turner scored six, De’Shyreia Miles five and Meme Thompson and Kamaiya Ford two each as the Lady Tigers improved to 3-0 in district.

Na’rayia Thompson scored 11 points to lead Consol’s JV to a 38-24 win. Consol’s freshman also won 42-28. Cholee Lockett scored 17 points, and Rachel Moran had 11 for the Lady Tigers.

Consol will play at Waller on Tuesday in nondistrict play.