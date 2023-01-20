A&M Consolidated girls basketball team holds off Brenham 44-41

BRENHAM — Mia Teran scored 16 points, and Kateria Gooden had 11 for the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team as the Lady Tigers beat Brenham 44-41 on Friday night in District 21-5A play.

Da’Mya Turner had eight points for Consol (15-14, 7-2), while Ka’Maiya Ford scored five, and De’Shyreia Miles and Meme Thompson each had two.

Brenham fell to 13-13 overall and 4-5 in district.

Consol won the JV game 65-39. Consol’s Kenley Campbell scored 12 points, while Jasmine Lee and Addyson Richardson each had 10.

Chloee Lockett scored 18 points and Tamia Baker had 11 to lead Consol’s freshmen to a 56-19 victory.