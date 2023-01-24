A&M Consolidated girls basketball team gets past Magnolia 47-41

A&M Consolidated’s Mia Teran had 21 points and seven rebounds to help the Lady Tiger basketball team beat Magnolia 47-41 in District 21-5A play Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Consol’s Meme Thompson had eight points and five steals. Da’Mya Turner had seven points and two steals. Paris Pavlas have five points and 10 rebounds. Kateria Gooden had three points and eight rebounds. Zoe Rich scored two points and Ka’Maiya Ford scored one.

Consol (16-14, 8-2) will host College Station (16-14, 9-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Magnolia fell to 0-18 overall and 0-10 in district.

Consol won the JV game 41-31 on Tuesday. Consol’s Ari Taylor had 15 points.

Consol also won the freshman game 53-29. Consol’s Rachel Moran scored 18 points. Chloee Lockett scored 16 and Tamia Ibe-Baker 13.