A&M Consolidated girls basketball team finds rhythm in 62-27 win over Magnolia

Once the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team got into a groove offensively, the Lady Tigers couldn’t be stopped.
Big runs in the second half combined with a strong man-to-man defense for four quarters led Consol to a convincing 62-27 win over Magnolia in District 19-5A action Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
Consol (6-4, 2-0) made 13 of 20 field goals (65%) in the second half, building as large as a 61-22 lead with three minutes left. The Lady Tigers scored on eight of their first nine possessions of the third quarter to pull ahead 44-15 with 2:30 left in the period.
“We like to push the ball and go,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “I’m always happy if we’re at least getting the shots. If the options and the looks are there, you know the ball will fall sooner than later. I knew we were missing a few of them at the beginning. I think we were a little tight and excited being at home, but once they get going on defense, they’re at a comfort where they’re like, OK, let’s go.”
Sara Hathorn led the Lady Tigers with a game-high 20 points. She scored 16 in the second half, often racing down court in transition to score running layups.
Consol’s Kateria Gooden added 12 points. Sofia Fusselman scored her first points of the season, finishing with nine. Claire Sisco had eight points while playing well on defense and serving as a facilitator on offense.
“It was a total team effort,” Hines said. “It’s nice to have a big bench. I haven’t had that in a little while, so it’s nice to be able to rotate them in. I think everybody did their job.”
Consol’s relentless man-to-man defense limited Magnolia’s chances. The Lady Bulldogs shot a respectable 41.7% from the field (10 of 24) but had 25 turnovers. Magnolia (1-9, 0-2) didn’t have a single player score in double figures, and Consol kept the Bulldogs’ bench scoreless all night.
“If we don’t do anything, we’re going to play defense,” Hines said. “The ball’s not going to fall your way some nights, but the defense can always be there, and that’s just effort and heart. We had some lapses this weekend I felt, so we really worked on that on Monday and just told them that’s our bread and butter. That’s been our bread and butter.”
Magnolia kept pace with Consol despite not scoring for the first five minutes as the Lady Tigers held just an 8-5 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter. But Consol sprung a 19-3 run to close the half and limited Magnolia to just 1-of-4 shooting in the second quarter while forcing 10 turnovers.
“It’s the first home game that we’ve had in district, so you’ve been looking forward to this since last year,” Hines said. “We’ve had several games [on the road], so I think that excitement ... we were shooting the ball a little long. They settled in. Once they settled in, I thought we did some good things.”
The Lady Tigers will travel to the Metroplex later this week to play in their last tournament of the season. Consol will open play in the Aledo tournament against Byron Nelson at 8 a.m. Thursday.
After one month of play, Hines said she likes the chemistry of her team led by seniors Hathorn and Sisco, who have played together since middle school. Hines added that she’s looking for consistency from the Lady Tigers this weekend.
“There’s some good basketball teams there,” Hines said, “so it’ll be good for us.”
A&M Consolidated 62, Magnolia 27
MAGNOLIA (1-9, 0-2) — Emma Rowan 9, Emiley Boone 5, Taylor Kathmann 5, Tate Perugini 5, Brynn Botkin 3.
CONSOL (6-4, 2-0) — Sarah Hathorn 20, Kateria Gooden 12, Sofia Fusselman 9, Claire Sisco 8, Kamaiya Ford 4, Jayden Kearney 4, Jade Chapman 4, Tyra Chapman 1.
Magnolia;5;5;7;10;—;27
Consol;10;17;17;18;—;62
JV: Consol won 47-25 (CONSOL — Paris Pavlas 10)
Freshman: Consol won 45-13 (CONSOL — Da’Mya Turner 12)