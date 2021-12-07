A&M Consolidated girls basketball team finds rhythm in 62-27 win over Magnolia

“It was a total team effort,” Hines said. “It’s nice to have a big bench. I haven’t had that in a little while, so it’s nice to be able to rotate them in. I think everybody did their job.”

Consol’s relentless man-to-man defense limited Magnolia’s chances. The Lady Bulldogs shot a respectable 41.7% from the field (10 of 24) but had 25 turnovers. Magnolia (1-9, 0-2) didn’t have a single player score in double figures, and Consol kept the Bulldogs’ bench scoreless all night.

“If we don’t do anything, we’re going to play defense,” Hines said. “The ball’s not going to fall your way some nights, but the defense can always be there, and that’s just effort and heart. We had some lapses this weekend I felt, so we really worked on that on Monday and just told them that’s our bread and butter. That’s been our bread and butter.”

Magnolia kept pace with Consol despite not scoring for the first five minutes as the Lady Tigers held just an 8-5 lead with 1:30 left in the first quarter. But Consol sprung a 19-3 run to close the half and limited Magnolia to just 1-of-4 shooting in the second quarter while forcing 10 turnovers.