A&M Consolidated’s Zoe Rich came off the bench to hit back-to-back jump shots to lift the Lady Tigers to a 69-66 double-overtime victory over Rudder on Thursday night at The Armory in District 21-5A girls basketball play.

Rich hit a 14-footer with 1 minute, 41 seconds left to pull Consol (17-15, 9-3) within 66-65. After Rudder (4-23, 1-11) missed a pair of free throws, the 5-foot-7 Rich hit the game’s biggest shot, burying a 3-pointer from the baseline in traffic.

“It floated off [my hand], and I thought it was going in and then it did go in,” the senior guard said. “They say if you get the shot, shoot it, and I got the shot.”

Rudder couldn’t recover. The Lady Rangers turned the ball over, which allowed Consol to tack on a free throw. The Lady Tigers got the ball back via another turnover and ran out the final 43 seconds.

As the Lady Tigers gathered up their gear, they hugged and congratulated Rich, who hit 3 of 6 shots.

“It was a little nerve-racking, but I kind of had faith in my shot,” Rich said. “I’ve been working on it.”

It took eight extra minutes, but Consol was able to bounce back from a draining 56-51 loss to league-leading and rival College Station last time out.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game,” Rich said. “We were going to have to fight. We probably didn’t expect to go into double overtime.”

Consol was lucky to get to overtime as Rudder played arguably its best game of the year. The Lady Rangers trailed 34-28 with 3:21 left in the third quarter but battled back to take a 49-41 lead with 3:30 left in regulation. Rudder sophomore Paris Mitchell had a pair of driving layups during a 16-2 run.

Consol answered with an 11-3 run to deadlock the game at 52. Da’Mya Turner hit four free throws, and Mia Teran hit a 3 to tie it at 50 with 1:12 left. Consol’s Ka’Maiya Ford hit a layup on a pass from Turner with 35 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 52. It was Ford’s lone bucket.

Rudder had two shots to win it in regulation, and Consol had a shot to win it in the first overtime.

Consol’s depth paid off as it used 13 players, including a pair of freshmen. Consol was afforded that luxury with no subvarsity games because it was a makeup from Tuesday night’s game postponed by weather. The Lady Rangers, with only nine available players, had a trio foul out, and sophomore guard Tyasia Chambers went to the hospital after cutting her lip after taking a nasty fall early in the second half.

“Growing pains, that’s all I can say,” said Rudder head coach Karla Gilbert, who was a high school All-American at Consol. “You’ve got to pull it out.”

Rudder, which played only one senior, got 15 points and nine rebounds from sophomore Aalaya Jones. Mitchell had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Kimora Maxey had nine points and 15 rebounds.

“I told Karla her team has improved a lot,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “She’s doing a good job.”

The teams played a similar style, which led to 54 fouls and 79 turnovers. Consol did a better job at the foul line, hitting 22 of 35, and the Lady Tigers cut down on their turnovers down the stretch.

Turner ended with 19 points, hitting 11 of 14 free throws. Kateria Gooden added 13 points, hitting 5 of 6 free throws. Jayden Kearney added 10 points as the Lady Tigers had nine players score and 10 grab rebounds.

“I was really so proud of the team, because they did play team ball,” Hines said.

A&M Consolidated 69, Rudder 66 (2OT)

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

CONSOL (17-15, 9-3 in 21-5A) — Mia Teran 2 3-5 5 8; Kateria Gooden 4 5-6 4 13; Paris Pavlas 2 0-0 2 4; Ka’Maiya Ford 1 0-2 5 2; Da’Mya Turner 4 11-14 3 19; Jomarea Thompson 1 1-2 5 3; Jayden Kearney 4 2-2 1 10; Tyra Chapman 0 0-0 2 0; Zoe Rich 3 0-0 0 7; DeShyreia Miles 1 0-4 1 2. TOTALS: 22 22-35 28 69.

RUDDER (4-23, 1-11) — Antonaja Doughty 0 0-0 1 0; Alaina Hill 3 2-4 5 8; Tyasia Chambers 1 0-1 1 2; Paris Mitchell 4 5-10 1 13; Kendall Gibson 0 0-0 1 0; Tyana Smith 1 2-4 5 4; Kimora Maxey 3 3-5 5 9; Aalaya Jones 6 3-7 4 15; Brandi Turner 5 4-6 3 15. TOTALS: 23 19-37 26 66.

Consol;14;10;15;11;5;12;—;69

Rudder;13;10;12;17;5;9;—;66

Field goals: Consol 22-76 (28.9%); Rudder 1 for 2 (50%)

3 point-shooting: Consol 2 for 11 (18.2%); Rudder 1 for 4 (25%)

Rebounds: Consol 37 (Gooden 12, Ford 7, Turner 6, Ford 5, Pavlas 5); Rudder 52 (Maxey 15, Mitchell 11, Jones 9, Turner 5)

Turnovers: Consol 32 for Rudder 18 points. Rudder 47 for 32 Consol points