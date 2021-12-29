A&M Consolidated girls basketball team falls to Seven Lakes, finishes fourth at Aggieland Invite

Hathorn later found Teran on the perimeter twice which led to five more points for the Lady Tigers, but missed opportunities in the fourth quarter plagued Consol as it went 2 of 13 from the field and 4 for 8 from the free-throw line.

“We went into a drought as far as scoring, and some of our free throws weren’t going in,” Hines said. “You have to knock those down when you get that opportunity, especially against a team that caliber.”

Carlton, who scored 18 points in the first half, used a three-point play with 2:26 left in the game to put the Lady Spartans up 47-41. A flurry of timeouts from both teams followed. Seven Lakes fouled coming out of one of the timeouts, but Consol missed both free throws, and the Lady Spartans took another timeout.

Seven Lakes’ Cailyn Tucker then hit two free throws, and moments later Carlton knocked in two more with 22.9 seconds left to seal the win. Hathorn got in a last-second 3-pointer to end the scoring.

“[It’s] just time management of the game,” Hines said of the late run of timeouts. “But then we foul and they make the shots and we’re not getting the free throws and it kind of defeats the purpose.”