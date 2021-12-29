A&M Consolidated girls basketball team falls to Seven Lakes, finishes fourth at Aggieland Invite

It’s hard to miss Katy Seven Lakes’ 6-foot-2 forward Justice Carlton. At that height, she’s easy to spot on the basketball court, but the sophomore isn’t your run-of-the mill frontcourt grinder.
Carlton showed off her ball-handling skills while scoring 31 points and leading the 17th-ranked Lady Spartans to a 51-44 win over A&M Consolidated to finish third in the Aggieland Invitational’s Division I on Wednesday at Rudder’s Foxhole.
Class 6A’s Seven Lakes was part of a trio of ranked teams Consol had to face in two days. The Lady Tigers beat No. 16 Barbers Hill 54-39 in Tuesday’s early game, then fell 63-34 to top-ranked Houston Christian, which went on to win the tournament title with a 54-52 victory over Allen.
“Five games in three days, it’s brutal for everybody, not just us,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. “To come out and have some gas in the tank, that’s good to know against some great teams. [Seven Lakes coach Angela Spurlock] runs an absolutely great program, and we knew it was going to be a battle.”
Despite a rocky first half, Consol got within four points at 39-35 after outscoring Seven Lakes 13-6 to open the third quarter. The run including two baskets from Mia Teran and a driving layup from Sarah Hathorn in the opening two minutes.
Hathorn later found Teran on the perimeter twice which led to five more points for the Lady Tigers, but missed opportunities in the fourth quarter plagued Consol as it went 2 of 13 from the field and 4 for 8 from the free-throw line.
“We went into a drought as far as scoring, and some of our free throws weren’t going in,” Hines said. “You have to knock those down when you get that opportunity, especially against a team that caliber.”
Carlton, who scored 18 points in the first half, used a three-point play with 2:26 left in the game to put the Lady Spartans up 47-41. A flurry of timeouts from both teams followed. Seven Lakes fouled coming out of one of the timeouts, but Consol missed both free throws, and the Lady Spartans took another timeout.
Seven Lakes’ Cailyn Tucker then hit two free throws, and moments later Carlton knocked in two more with 22.9 seconds left to seal the win. Hathorn got in a last-second 3-pointer to end the scoring.
“[It’s] just time management of the game,” Hines said of the late run of timeouts. “But then we foul and they make the shots and we’re not getting the free throws and it kind of defeats the purpose.”
Consol looked sharp in the first quarter, grabbing an early 11-4 lead thanks to Kateria Gooden, who accounted for nine of the Lady Tigers’ first 11 rebounds as they took advantage of second-chance opportunities. But Carlton led the Lady Spartans on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 13 before Gooden knocked in a free throw to retake the lead as time expired in the first quarter.
“She’s really athletic, so she was doing a good job on the boards the first half for sure,” Hines said of Gooden, who finished with nine points.
Consol’s luck on the boards ran out in the second quarter as Carlton scored six points on a putback, layup after a turnover and two free throws to give Seven Lakes its first lead at 19-18. Gooden answered with a basket, but Tucker had two three-point plays that sandwiched another layup from Carlton for a seven-point lead.
Carlton then added six more points in the final stretch to give Seven Lakes a 33-22 halftime lead. The Lady Tigers went into the break shooting 8 of 24 from the field.
“Our inside game wasn’t what it needed to be. Of course, that was a beast we had to guard,” Hines said of Carlton.
Teran led Consol with 19 points, followed by Hathorn with 13.
The Lady Tigers will resume District 19-5A play at 1:30 p.m. Friday against Katy Jordan (4-11) at Tiger Gym.
• NOTES — College Station finished in fifth place at the Aggieland Invitational with a 67-54 win over Barbers Hill on Wednesday.
Katy Seven Lakes 51, A&M Consolidated 44
SEVEN LAKES (21-3) — Justice Carlton 31, Cailyn Tucker 14, Summer Halphen 5, Aliyah Atiqi 1.