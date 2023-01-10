A&M Consolidated girls basketball team falls at Montgomery Lake Creek 49-39

MONTGOMERY — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team lost at Montgomery Lake Creek 49-39 on Tuesday night in District 21-5A action.

Consol’s Mia Teran scored 18 points. Kateria Gooden had 11, Ka’Maiya Ford five, MeMe Thompson and Jayden Kearney two each and Da’Mya Turner one.

Consol fell to 12-13 overall and 4-2 in district, while district-leading Lake Creek improved to 17-6 overall and 6-0 in 21-5A.

Consol JV won 63-21 with Tamia Ibe-Baker scoring 11 points and Nariyah Thompson 10.

Consol will host Montgomery at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Subvarsity games will start at 5 p.m.