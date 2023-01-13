A&M Consolidated girls basketball team ends first half of district with key win over Montgomery

A couple hustle plays propelled the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to a pivotal 44-34 victory over 21st-ranked Montgomery Lady Bears on Friday night at Tiger Gym in District 21-5A play.

Consol scored the final seven points as the Lady Tigers (13-14, 5-2) remained in third place behind unbeaten Montgomery Lake Creek and once-beaten College Station at the halfway point of district play.

Defense allowed Consol to erase a nine-point deficit, then even more pressure and hustle prevented Montgomery (18-8, 3-4) from answering.

Offensive rebounds by Consol’s Da’Myra Turner and Mia Teran helped the Lady Tigers take a 37-31 lead with just under six minutes left. Consol’s biggest lead had been only three points until Turner rebounded the first shot of the fourth quarter and Teran drained a 3-pointer for a 35-29 lead. Montgomery’s Savannah Piro answered with a driving layup, but after both teams had empty possessions, the Lady Tigers successfully crashed the boards again with Teran scoring.

Consol coach Wendy Hines told her team at halftime it needed to get on the boards.

“I told them, ‘We’ve been one and done,’” Hines said. “We’re not that great of shooters. I hate to say that, but I’m honest with them. We’ve got to get some offensive boards, so I do think the hustle was a little better on that part of the game.”

Montgomery power forward Janessa Tennison hit a 3-pointer with 5:12 left to pull the Lady Bears within 37-34, but they didn’t score again, missing six shots with four turnovers.

Montgomery, the lone team in the district that’s ranked because of an impressive nondistrict record, has found tough sledding in league play. Montgomery impressively bolted to a 13-4 lead, taking the fight to Consol. The Lady Tigers scored the last six points of the first quarter as the game got physical with all shots hotly contested.

Consol got the best of the hard-fought second period with Teran hitting a 3 with 27 seconds left to break an 18-18 tie.

“I think our pressure was bothering them,” Hines said.

That was certainly the case with 6-foot-2 Piro, a smooth point guard who scored 14 points, but the Lady Tigers made her earn every one.

“We had to [pressure her],” Hines said. “She’s a nice player.”

Consol always had one or two players hawking her, rotating defenders. Piro did a good job handling the added attention, but she didn’t get much help from her teammates. Tennison, a sophomore, was able to hit a couple 3s en route to 11 points, but the rest of the team combined for just nine points.

Teran led Consol with a game-high 19 points. She had a trio of 3-pointers but also did dirty work in the lane. Ford added seven points.

The Lady Tigers got more out of their supporting cast on both ends as they had nine players score, three more than the Lady Bears.

A&M Consolidated 44, Montgomery 34

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

MONTGOMERY (18-8, 3-4 in 21-5A) — Savannah Piro 6 1-3 5 14; Allie Beverly 0 3-3 1 3; Presli Hart 1 0-0 2 2; Maddie Clements 0 0-0 2 0; Kayla Zimny 0 2-5 0 2; Rylee Langley 1 0-0 1 2; Janessa Tennison 4 1-3 2 11. TOTALS: 12 7-14 13 34.

CONSOL (13-14, 5-2) — Mia Teran 8 0-0 2 19; Kateria Gooden 1 0-2 3 2; Ka’Maiya Ford 2 3-6 2 7; Zoe Rich 1 0-0 0 2; Da’Mya Turner 1 0-0 1 3; Jomarea Thompson 2 0-0 2 4; Jayden Kearney 0 1-2 1 1; Tyra Chapman 1 0-0 1 2; DeShyreia Miles 2 0-1 2 4. TOTALS: 18 4-11 14 44.

Montgomery;13;6;10;5;—;34

Consol;9;12;11;12;—;44