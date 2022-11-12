A&M Consolidated girls basketball team earns first victory of season

A&M Consolidated’s Kateria Gooden had 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Lady Tigers past Houston St. Agnes 51-48 on Saturday at Tiger Gym.

St. Agnes (1-2) opened the game on an 18-3 run, but Consol (1-2) rallied with a 22-point third quarter to take control.

Also for Consol (1-2), Da’Mya Turner had seven points, two assists and three steals; Kamaiya Ford five points, four assists, two steals; Zoe Rich five points, one assist, two steals; MeMe Thompson three points, five rebounds, five steals; De’Shryreia Miles two points, three rebounds, two steals; Paris Pavlas two points; and Tyra Chapman two points.