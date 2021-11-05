A&M Consolidated girls basketball team drops season opener at Bellaire

HOUSTON — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team lost to Class 6A Bellaire in nondistrict play to open the season Friday.

Consol’s Claire Sisco had 15 points and six rebounds. Sarah Hathorn had nine points, five rebounds and four steals. Mia Teran and Tyra Chapman each scored six points, while Kateria Gooden and Kamaiya Ford each had three and Jayden Kearney two.