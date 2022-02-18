A&M Consolidated girls basketball team drops area playoff game to Hendrickson

ROCKDALE — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team stuck with Pflugerville Hendrickson for a half, fighting back in the second quarter to tie the game at 25 by halftime. But the Lady Hawks used a big second half to run away with a 58-38 victory in the Class 5A area playoffs Friday at Tiger Gym.

Down 17-8 after the first quarter, Consol (20-11) found another gear with Claire Sisco leading the way. She scored nine of her team-high 17 points, and Kateria Gooden added four points to help the Lady Tigers force a 25-25 tie by halftime.

“[Sisco] put the team on her back and said let’s go,” Consol coach Wendy Hines said. “And that’s the kind of leadership you have to have.”

The second half belonged all to Hendrickson, however. Led by Erika Suarez, the Lady Hawks built a 40-34 lead by the end of the third quarter then held the Lady Tigers to four points in the final period to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

“We stayed with our game plan, but they did get a few buckets that were open, and that’s not what we planned for,” Hines said.

Suarez and Niyah Waters each finished with 18 points for Hendrickson, which will play either Manor or Magnolia West in the next round.