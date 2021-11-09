A&M Consolidated girls basketball team defeats Navasota in nondistrict play

A&M Consolidated’s Sarah Hathorn had 20 points, four rebounds, three steals, three assists and three blocks to help lead the Lady Tiger basketball team past Navasota 53-38 on Tuesday at Tiger Gym.

Consol’s Kateria Gooden had eight points, seven rebounds and five steals. Claire Sisco had seven points and five assists. Mia Teran had seven points, three rebounds and three steals. Tyra Chapman had five points and three rebounds. Jayden Kearney and Ka’Mayia Ford each had two points, and Sofia Fusselman and Payton Smith each scored one.