A&M Consolidated girls basketball team cruises past Magnolia West

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Magnolia West 55-40 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym. Sarah Hathorn scored 20 points, and Claire Sisco had 19 for the Lady Tigers, who will host Waller at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
A&M Consolidated 55, Magnolia West 40
CONSOL — Sarah Hathorn 20, Claire Sisco 19, Kateria Gooden 6, Mia Teran 5, Sofia Fusselman 3, Tyra Chapman 2, Jayden Kearney 1.
JV: Consol won 70-35 (CONSOL — Jomerea Thompson 17 points, 4 steals; Paris Pavlas 14 points)
Freshman: Consol won 47-10 (CONSOL — Kenley Campbell 11)
Next: Consol hosts Waller, 6:30 p.m. Friday
