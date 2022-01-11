 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team cruises past Magnolia West
0 Comments

A&M Consolidated girls basketball team cruises past Magnolia West

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beat Magnolia West 55-40 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym. Sarah Hathorn scored 20 points, and Claire Sisco had 19 for the Lady Tigers, who will host Waller at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

A&M Consolidated 55, Magnolia West 40

CONSOL — Sarah Hathorn 20, Claire Sisco 19, Kateria Gooden 6, Mia Teran 5, Sofia Fusselman 3, Tyra Chapman 2, Jayden Kearney 1.

JV: Consol won 70-35 (CONSOL — Jomerea Thompson 17 points, 4 steals; Paris Pavlas 14 points)

Freshman: Consol won 47-10 (CONSOL — Kenley Campbell 11)

Next: Consol hosts Waller, 6:30 p.m. Friday

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ole Miss Postgame: Henry Coleman III, Tyrece Radford

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert