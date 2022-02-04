A&M Consolidated girls basketball team celebrates Senior Night with win over Katy Paetow

The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team had a new look Friday night and for good reason.
The Lady Tigers’ starting five included all seniors — Sofia Fusselman, Claire Sisco, Payton Smith, Precious Ahaneku and Jade Chapman — in celebration of their final game at Tiger Gym. The veterans, minus senior and leading scorer Sarah Hathorn who opted to sit so a teammate could play, led Consol to a dominating 50-30 win over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play.
“I know every coach says it’s a special group, but it really is a special group,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said of her six seniors. “Some of these seniors have been with us since freshman year, played JV and then got moved up to varsity, and they just kept rolling. It was good to celebrate them.”
The Lady Tigers (19-9, 12-3) have already clinched the district’s No. 2 seed in the playoffs and sit behind College Station (15-0) in the district standings. Katy Paetow is tied with Brenham for fifth place.
Even without starting point guard Hathorn, Consol rushed out to a 15-1 lead in the first quarter with Paetow (12-18, 4-11) scoring its only point on a free throw with 16.7 seconds left in the period. The Lady Tigers remained in control in the second quarter and led 27-9 at halftime. Sisco and Mia Teran combined for 18 points in the first half.
“We felt confident,” Sisco said. “We just knew that we had to stay together and ... finish as strong as we started. That was our biggest goal.”
Consol held Paetow to 3-of-17 shooting from the field and forced eight steals in the opening half. The Lady Tigers lost to 19-5A’s last-place Katy Jordan 55-51 on Tuesday, making defense a top priority against the Lady Panthers.
“If everybody picks it up one notch on defense, the offense will take care of itself,” Hines said.
Hines also had an honorary coach on the sidelines to help with adjustments as Hathorn rested for the night.
“It’s fun to watch them and see what we need to work on but also how well our team works together,” Hathorn said. “... They definitely picked it up from last game.”
It was a big week for Hathorn, who earned a spot on the McDonald’s All-American team Thursday and was honored for reaching 1,000 career points before the game Friday.
“I’m really proud of myself and happy that my teammates have been there for me and helped me accomplish all my goals,” Hathorn said. “We’re not done yet, though. We still have to go far in the playoffs.”
Paetow tried to fight back in the second half, but Consol never lost its footing and led by 20 points with 2:22 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Panthers went on a 4-1 run to end the period, but Sisco added a three-point play and Teran a layup for a 42-21 lead to open the fourth quarter. Consol later went on a 7-0 run which included two big shots from Sisco and Tyra Chapman for a 49-24 lead.
“I was very happy with them,” Hines said of her bench players stepping up. “They took care of the ball, were boxing out and putting the ball in the hole.”
Sisco and Teran led Consol with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Kateria Gooden added eight points and seven rebounds.
Laynie Wierzbicki and Lyne Lagat led Paetow with eight points each.
• NOTES — Consol will finish the regular season at Rudder at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. ... The Lady Rangers are tied for third place with Magnolia (8-6) in 19-5A. Waller is in fourth with a 7-7 district record. ... Rudder’s game on Friday at Waller was postponed to 5 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather.
A&M Consolidated 50, Katy Paetow 30
PAETOW (12-18, 4-11) — Laynie Wierzbicki 8, Lyne Lagat 8, Lauren Johnson 4, Gabrielle Barnes 4, Avery Wiebe 3, Tiara Hite 3.
CONSOL (19-9, 12-3) — Claire Sisco 17, Mia Teran 12, Kateria Gooden 8, Kamaiya Ford 3, Tyra Chapman 2, Jayden Kearney 2, Jade Chapman 2, De’Shyria Miles 1, Precious Ahaneku 1, Payton Smith 1, Sofia Fusselman 1.