A&M Consolidated girls basketball team celebrates Senior Night with win over Katy Paetow

“We felt confident,” Sisco said. “We just knew that we had to stay together and ... finish as strong as we started. That was our biggest goal.”

Consol held Paetow to 3-of-17 shooting from the field and forced eight steals in the opening half. The Lady Tigers lost to 19-5A’s last-place Katy Jordan 55-51 on Tuesday, making defense a top priority against the Lady Panthers.

“If everybody picks it up one notch on defense, the offense will take care of itself,” Hines said.

Hines also had an honorary coach on the sidelines to help with adjustments as Hathorn rested for the night.

“It’s fun to watch them and see what we need to work on but also how well our team works together,” Hathorn said. “... They definitely picked it up from last game.”

It was a big week for Hathorn, who earned a spot on the McDonald’s All-American team Thursday and was honored for reaching 1,000 career points before the game Friday.

“I’m really proud of myself and happy that my teammates have been there for me and helped me accomplish all my goals,” Hathorn said. “We’re not done yet, though. We still have to go far in the playoffs.”