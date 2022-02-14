A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beats Montgomery in bi-district thriller

Hines' halftime message was everyone needed to step up on defense.

The Lady Tigers answered the call, using their signature press to hold Montgomery to just two points in the third quarter. The Lady Bears' lone score came with 6 minutes, 28 seconds left in the period, and a wide-open Claire Sisco answered with a basket to kickstart a 16-0 Consol run.

Sisco had a hand in almost every point in the period, getting help from De'Shyreia Miles. Consol controlled the boards in the second half with 14 rebounds, and Montgomery made only 5 of 18 field goals.

"I was proud of the girls for listening to what we were trying to do defensively and just going out there [and doing it]," Hines said. "Our posts helped the guards because the guards, [the work load is] so heavy on them, especially with that ball handling."

The Lady Bears got within three points at 45-42 with 1:23 left on a basket from Janessa Tennison. But Sisco fired back with two free throws and Consol called a timeout with less than a minute left on the clock.

"I told them, 'Keep them in front, do not foul a shooter,'" Hines said. "They listened. They did a good job."