A&M Consolidated girls basketball team beats Montgomery in bi-district thriller

NAVASOTA — The A&M Consolidated girls basketball team gave its fans a Valentine's Day present they won't soon forget.
Consol bounced back from a nine-point deficit at halftime with a stellar second-half performance. The comeback had everyone's heart rate skyrocketing as the Lady Tigers grabbed a 51-44 victory over Montgomery in Class 5A bi-district play Monday night at Rattler Gym.
"It seemed like everyone who went in there did their job," Consol head coach Wendy Hines said. "I really feel like when we were supposed to box out, we boxed out; just upped that defense. I told them we had to play Lady Tiger defense and that first half is not it."
Consol advances to the area playoffs and will face Pflugerville Hendrickson-Crockett later this week. The Lady Tigers lost to Hendrickson 70-48 in the regional quarterfinals last season.
Montgomery came out fast Monday, making seven 3-pointers for a 33-24 halftime lead. But the Lady Tigers went on a 9-4 run to end the first half as Mia Teran scored every basket except one.
"She had any shot she wanted," Hines said. "They were giving it to her, and I said, 'Take it.'"
The Lady Tigers weren't winning the physical battle at halftime, being outrebounded 20-17 and they were only 9-of-33 shooting. With starting guard and leading scorer Sarah Hathorn still out with an injury, the burden fell on Consol's defense in the second half.
Hines' halftime message was everyone needed to step up on defense.
The Lady Tigers answered the call, using their signature press to hold Montgomery to just two points in the third quarter. The Lady Bears' lone score came with 6 minutes, 28 seconds left in the period, and a wide-open Claire Sisco answered with a basket to kickstart a 16-0 Consol run.
Sisco had a hand in almost every point in the period, getting help from De'Shyreia Miles. Consol controlled the boards in the second half with 14 rebounds, and Montgomery made only 5 of 18 field goals.
"I was proud of the girls for listening to what we were trying to do defensively and just going out there [and doing it]," Hines said. "Our posts helped the guards because the guards, [the work load is] so heavy on them, especially with that ball handling."
The Lady Bears got within three points at 45-42 with 1:23 left on a basket from Janessa Tennison. But Sisco fired back with two free throws and Consol called a timeout with less than a minute left on the clock.
"I told them, 'Keep them in front, do not foul a shooter,'" Hines said. "They listened. They did a good job."
Montgomery scored a layup out of the break, but the Lady Tigers held on as Sisco made two trips to the free-throw line, including her final one with 9.6 seconds left following a technical foul on Montgomery's Tennison.