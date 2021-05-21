A&M Consolidated duo to play for state tennis title in boys doubles Friday

A&M Consolidated’s Henning Schade and John Davis Watson will play for the Class 5A boys double state championships on Friday in San Antonio.

The Tigers’ duo will face Frisco Independence’s Sanjaya Kodali and Sansh Kumar in the championship match at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Schade won the 5A boys double state title in 2019 with former Consol tennis player Joey Tindall.

Schade and Watson cruised through their first match Thursday, topping McAllen Memorial’s Auf Arshaan and Diego Salvo 6-0, 6-0 in the state quarterfinals. The duo faced a stiffer challenge from Frisco Heritage’s Anish Madgula and Liam Selvido in the semifinals but prevailed 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Consol’s two other doubles teams fell in the quarterfinals Thursday. Luis Hurtado and Hudson White lost to Alamo Heights’ Robert Hunt and Balin Patel 7-6 (4), 6-4 in boys doubles, and Hannah Schmid and Ryan Scruggs lost to Highland Park’s Hayden Bethea and Cambelle Henderson 6-3, 6-2 in girls doubles.

Franklin’s Ali May cruised to the 3A girls singles championship match with two wins Thursday. May beat Lago Vista’s Klarissa Polikaitis 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and Leonard’s Kenna Kelley 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals. She will face Reagan County’s Lizbeth Hernandez in the championship match at 10 a.m. Friday.