A&M Consolidated doubles teams ready for state tournament

Two years after winning the Class 5A boys doubles state championship, A&M Consolidated senior Henning Schade will finally get a chance to defend his title.
Schade and partner John Davis Watson are one of three doubles teams set to compete for the Tigers in the 5A state tournament this week in San Antonio. Schade won the doubles title as a sophomore with former Consol player Joey Tindall in 2019 but was unable to defend his crown in 2020 since the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It’s pretty exciting for me since I felt kind of cheated last year, so of course I’m going to be excited this year,” Schade said of returning to state. “I feel like we just need to stick to our game. I feel like if we play well, we should be the favorites, but you never know. We’ve always got to stay on our guard. As long as we take care of business and we keep our minds on the game, we should be good.”
Schade and Watson are the top-ranked doubles duo in 5A and will face McAllen Memorial’s Diego Salvo and Arshaan Auf in the quarterfinals at 8 a.m. Thursday. They have suffered only two losses this season, both to a doubles team from Round Rock Westwood considered the favorites in 6A.
Consol coach Daniel Marshall said Schade and Watson have the talent to win the doubles title, but they’re not looking past anyone. Watson says he’s excited to play at state, especially with an experienced partner like Schade.
“Obviously it’s been a goal for a while now, and I was super close sophomore year, probably would’ve made it last year before COVID, finally I’m there and I’m going to enjoy it for sure,” Watson said. “I know [Schade’s]] been there before, and he knows how to play under pressure and on the big stage, so it’s awesome to have somebody [like that] on the corner, especially on the backhand side to finish out games.”
Also competing for Consol in the 5A boys doubles quarterfinals is junior Luis Hurtado and senior Hudson White, who will face Alamo Heights’ Robert Hunt and Balin Patel. And Consol junior Ryan Scruggs and senior Hannah Schmid will take on Highland Park’s Cambelle Henderson and Hayden Bethea in the 5A girls doubles quarterfinals. All three of the Tigers’ matches are scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday at the Northside Tennis Center.
“If we play doubles, we beat teams that are better than us on paper all the time,” Marshall said. “We just do because we know the rules. I always tell them about, ‘What’s your job? What’s your assignment? What does this spot do?’ They kind of understand the rules of what they’re doing, and it simplifies things.”
Height and court coverage are key factors in Hurtado and White’s success, Marshall said. Hurtado stands 6-foot-6, and White is 6-3, giving them the kind of intimidating presence rarely seen in high school tennis.
“It’s a different style of game,” Marshall said. “They can throw people off. That’s why when they’re on fire, when they’re hitting on all cylinders, when their serves are working and their volleys are on, they beat teams they shouldn’t beat.”
Should Consol’s two boys doubles teams each win their first two matches, they will face off for the 5A state title Friday morning. Schade and Watson beat Hurtado and White in both the district and regional finals leading up to the state tournament.
“The best way you can get better is by playing people better than you,” Schade said. “Lately, we’ve been playing other teams, which has helped us get better because we get to play better teams. For them it’s really good because they play us all the time.”
Winning the regional tournament to make state almost brought tears to the eyes of Schmid and Scruggs, Marshall said. He added they have about a “50-50 chance” to win their opening match against the duo from Highland Park.
“We have a chance to win that match, too,” Marshall said. “If they play their best tennis and don’t win, I’m going to be OK with that as long as we’re playing good tennis. But if we come out and we’re scared or not play where we’re able to, then it’ll be disappointing because you’re not playing to your potential, but I think if we play to our potential, we have chances.”
Seven other Brazos Valley athletes will be competing in the state tournament this week.
In the 3A boys doubles quarterfinals, Cameron Yoe’s Nolan Brasher and Marino Cardona will face Ingram Moore’s Frederick Cannon and Nicholas Valenzuela at 8 a.m. Thursday.
In the 3A girls singles quarterfinals, Franklin’s Ali May will take on Lago Vista’s Klarissa Polikaitis at 8 a.m. Thursday.
In 2A mixed doubles quarterfinals, Bremond’s Seth and Sadie Kasowski will face Wolfe City’s Josh Tisdale and Marissa Sheets, while Centerville’s Ethan Flori and Olivia Hastings will take on Jill Liles and Cade Strickland of Archer City. Both matches are set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.