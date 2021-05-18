A&M Consolidated doubles teams ready for state tournament

“It’s a different style of game,” Marshall said. “They can throw people off. That’s why when they’re on fire, when they’re hitting on all cylinders, when their serves are working and their volleys are on, they beat teams they shouldn’t beat.”

Should Consol’s two boys doubles teams each win their first two matches, they will face off for the 5A state title Friday morning. Schade and Watson beat Hurtado and White in both the district and regional finals leading up to the state tournament.

“The best way you can get better is by playing people better than you,” Schade said. “Lately, we’ve been playing other teams, which has helped us get better because we get to play better teams. For them it’s really good because they play us all the time.”

Winning the regional tournament to make state almost brought tears to the eyes of Schmid and Scruggs, Marshall said. He added they have about a “50-50 chance” to win their opening match against the duo from Highland Park.