A&M Consolidated DL Joey Lightfoot commits to UTEP

A&M Consolidated defensive lineman Joey Lightfoot is headed to UTEP, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

The Tiger defensive lineman was offered by the Miners last weekend after taking an official visit. 

This season, Lightfoot finished with 51 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks. In two seasons on the defensive line, Lightfoot racked up 91 total tackles, 15 TFL and seven sacks in 25 total games.

The versatile player didn’t even start playing on Consol’s defensive line until his junior season. Lightfoot was originally an offensive lineman for the Tigers but the coaches switched him to defense heading into his junior season.

Lightfoot also had offers from Stephen F. Austin, Houston Christian, Incarnate Word and Sam Houston.

consol joey lightfoot mugshot

Lightfoot
