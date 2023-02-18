The A&M Consolidated softball team lost to Argyle 11-1 and beat Saginaw 8-7 on Saturday to wrap up play at the NFCA Texas Leadoff Classic at Lady Tiger Field.

Consol’s Savannah Coleman, Grace Rayborn and Raegan Johnson each had a hit against Argyle.

Against Saginaw, Brooklyn Gidley led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 3 for 3. Johnson knocked in the game-winning run on a fielder’s choice groundball.

College Station (6-1) split a pair of games Saturday as the Lady Cougars beat Saginaw 8-7 and lost to Fort Worth Paschal 9-8. Bryan lost games to Kingwood Park 11-4 and Pearland Dawson 9-0 on Saturday, while Rudder lost games to Georgetown East View 2-0 and Elgin 4-2.