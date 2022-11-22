A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team wins Houston-area meet

The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team won the fifth annual Carlos Molina Invitational at Houston Northside on Saturday. The Tigers had 189 points in the 17-team field with Richmond Foster next with 175. College Station was 10th with 75 points.

Consol’s girls were seventh with 68 points and College Station was 10th with 54. Richmond Foster won with 191.

Mitchell Criscione won the 120-pound division for the Tiger boys and D’Avion Araguz won in 126. College Station’s Wyatt Shugart won in 144, beating Consol’s Marshall Cannon. Consol’s Sydney Perez won the girls 100-pound division with three straight pins and College Station’s Abigail Rodriguez was first in 138.

Boys results: 106 — 3, Roel Marquez-Rocha, A&M. 113 — 3, Manuel Gonzalez, Consol. 120 — 1, Mitchell Criscione, Consol. 126 — 1, D’Avion Araguz, Consol. 132 — 2, Greyson Garcia, CS. 1238 — 4, Jacob Felipe, CS. 144 — 1, Wyatt Shugart, CS; 2, Marshall Cannon, Consol. 150 — 3, Tate Jasperson, Consol. 157 — 3, John Humphries, Consol. 165 — Consolation, Courtland Grubbs, Consol. 175 — 4, Thomas Willis, CS

Girls results: 100 — 1, Sydney Perez, Consol; 3, Paiton Phillips, Consol. 107 — 4, Brooklyn Galvez, Consol. 120 — 4, Chiri James, Consol. 138 — 1, Abigail Rodriguez, CS. 152 — 3, Bekah Gipson, Consol. 165 — 5, Destiny Tuttle, CS. 235 — 5, Lily Eager, CS.