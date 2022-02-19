A&M Consolidated boys win pair of relays at state swimming and diving meet

AUSTIN — A&M Consolidated seniors Andrew Larsen, Michael Peng and Eric Xiao and junior Carston Johnson won the boys 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays at the Class 5A State Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center.

The Tiger quartet set school records in both relays, winning the 200 freestyle relay in 1 minute, 24.35 seconds and the 400 freestyle relay in 3:04.48.

Peng also finished third in the 100 butterfly (48.29) to help the Tigers finish third in the boys team standings with 155 points behind Frisco Wakeland (259.5) and Georgetown (171). Peng set the school record in the 100 butterfly in the preliminaries in 47.65.

On the girls side, Consol freshman Katherine Rasmussen, sophomores Sam Poole and Sammy Shankar and junior Claire Riley placed third in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.34. They helped the Lady Tigers place 14th in the final girls team standings with 69 points. Lubbock won the team title with 163 followed by Prosper Rock Hill (144.5) and Friendswood (138).