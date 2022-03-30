A&M Consolidated boys tennis team wins District 19-5A crown

The A&M Consolidated boys tennis team won the District 19-5A tournament.

Consol’s John Cizmas took second place in boys singles, and Seth Backstrom placed fourth. Seth Marshall-Ben Rudd placed second in boys doubles, and College Station’s Junior Carreon-Jackson Sharp finished third.

College Station’s Paxton O’Shea-Kennedy Sharp won the mixed doubles title, while Consol’s Zach Wang-Kelly He finished third and Consol’s Ricky Salias-Valeria Macri were fourth.

Consol’s Ryan Scruggs and Sabrina Hu also won the girls doubles title with teammates Alyssa Tran-Kate Catalena taking third.