A&M Consolidated boys take third at regional powerlifting meet

CLEBURNE — A&M Consolidated’s DJ May and Joey Lightfoot won their weight classes to help the Tigers placed third as a team at the Division 1 Region 2 boys powerlifting meet Saturday.

Kyle Lehman won the team title with 22 points followed by Burleson (18), Consol (17) and Joshua (15). College Station placed seventh with 10 points, while Rudder finished 24th (2) and Bryan 33rd (2).

May won the 220-pound class by lifting 1,575 pounds combined, and Lightfoot lifted 1,600 to win the 308 class. Consol’s Brock Slaydon also qualified for state by lifting 1,550 at 198, finishing fourth. The Tigers’ Timonty Chandler placed fifth at super heavyweight with 1,400 pounds, and Klayton Sheffield (eighth) and Matthew Martin competed Saturday.

College Station’s Tommy Hession lifted 1,130 to win 123, and teammate Ethan Hall placed third at 181 (1,500).

Rudder’s Jason Batiste placed third at 308 (1,575), and Bryan’s Austin Pennington placed fifth (1,510).