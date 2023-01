BRENHAM — Six different Tigers scored as the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team shut out Brenham 6-0 on Friday night in District 21-5A play at Cub Stadium.

Colton Chmelar, Bryce Marianno, Alan Kocmoud, Mason Crites, Santi Rueda and Kian Dekkers each scored for Consol (8-0, 2-0), which earned its seventh straight shutout.

Consol won the JV A game 4-0 and the JV B game 1-0.

The Tigers will host Magnolia at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tigerland Stadium.