A&M Consolidated boy's soccer team remains in playoff hunt despite draw with Magnolia West

A win over fourth-place Magnolia West and three points in the District 19-5A standings would have made the A&M Consolidated boys soccer team’s path to the playoffs straight forward.

But after a 0-0 draw with Magnolia West on Friday at Tigerland Stadium, Consol’s coaching staff sheltered from the 20-mph winds and 30-degree wind chill while running through possible scenarios to sneak into fourth place.

The tie leaves Consol (23 points) a point behind Magnolia West’s 24 and three behind second-place College Station. Still, Tiger head coach Jared Southern found little fault in his team’s play while withstanding the blustery conditions.

“The only thing we lacked was the finishing touch in the final third, but the conditions made it almost impossible and really suited Mag West, who were content to sit back and play for the draw,” Southern said.

The majority of Consol’s possession in the attacking third came in the first half when the wind was at the Tigers’ back. Frequently, midfielders lofted balls into the wind and over the defense, hoping to find a streaking forward on a break, but the wind proved too strong for the tactic.

The Tigers’ best scoring chance in the first half came on a lofted shot from distance that was bobbled by goalkeeper Juan Delapaz and fell to the feet of Bryce Marianno. The Consol forward punched a shot from a tight angle back toward the keeper, but it raced over the end line to end the threat.

To deal with the swirling wind, Southern stressed patience with his players, finding the right opportunities to spring on the counter attack. In the second half, the Tigers found a lane up the right side of the field, turning turnovers into chances. Southern shifted the formation from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-4 to try and put more pressure on Magnolia West’s compact defense.

The shift created Consol’s lone scoring chance of the second half on a low, driving cross by winger Seth Goble from the end line. While the cross made it through the 6-yard box, no Tiger could get a foot on it.

A last-minute push by the Mustangs almost eliminated any chance of the playoffs for Consol. With 30 seconds remaining, Magnolia West forced a corner kick. It curled towards the back post and was cleared off the line by the chest of Consol freshman Colton Chmelar.

Magnolia West finished with 11 shots, three on goal, to Consol’s four shots and two on goal.

After finishing the season undefeated at Tigerland Stadium, Consol closes out the season at Waller on Tuesday. The Tigers, who honored their four seniors Friday, hope a win and a little help from Magnolia West’s final opponent College Station will help push the young Tiger team into the postseason.

“It’s going to be really nice next year and the year after when we have a big bulk of players that are going to be seniors and they are the ones that bring you the success,” Southern said. “I really hope that this young team can experience a playoff game and hopefully a playoff run.”

