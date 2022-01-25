A&M Consolidated boys soccer team downs College Station 1-0

Hard challenges and consistent presses from both the A&M Consolidated and College Station boys soccer teams were hallmarks of a rivalry match.
In the end, the Tigers earned bragging rights in a 1-0 victory over the Cougars at Tigerland Stadium on Tuesday after finding the key to unlocking College Station’s pressure.
“I thought we were patient,” Consol head coach Jarrod Southern said. “We had to be because they had a good block in the midfield and tried to frustrate us. We had to make sure we were patient and not force a pass into that central channel and make a mistake.”
College Station’s tight pressure controlled the run of play during the first 15 minutes. The Cougars kept the Tigers pressed back into their defensive third and flipped turnovers into attacking moments, but they managed few shots on goal through the spell.
“We just didn’t connect very well when we had our times,” College Station head coach Chad Peevey said. “We’re pretty familiar with each other. We both press pretty hard, and we both get after it pretty well, but we just didn’t do the fundamental things right tonight.”
Consol moved into the attack as the first half progressed. Of the Tigers’ 257 completed passes, 150 came through link-up play in the first half, Southern said, adding that patience was the key to the possession reversal.
“It’s what you would expect in a derby,” Southern said. “You’re not going to have a lot of space and time, so when you do have the ball, you’ve got to make sure you’re patient with it.”
The Tigers created four scoring chances in the first half, but a College Station handball in the penalty box gave them what apprehend to be a clear goal advantage. College Station goalkeeper Ulisses Braga kept his team in the mix by making a diving save of the penalty kick to his left and robbing the Tigers of the scoring opportunity.
Southern was proud that the missed chance did not deflate the Tiger attack.
“You’ve got to keep pressing,” he said. “You’ve got to keep going and looking for that next opportunity, because we were creating a lot of goal-scoring chances.”
The breakthrough came five minutes later. A corner kick clearance fell to the feet of Consol midfielder Ross Anderson, who sent the ball back across the field for another chance. William Askew put it in the net among collisions and traffic that took up space on the goal line.
Though Braga took contact as the ball floated across the box, referees didn’t call a penalty. Peevey said the officials had the best view of the play.
“Whatever the ref calls, that is his decision and we have to go with it,” he said. “We have to put our head down and go with it, whatever he calls.”
After the go-ahead score, Southern said his team somewhat rested on its laurels. College Station took every advantage of the extra space, firing nine shots in the second half. A quickly drawn yellow card for time wasting late in the second half also handed the Cougars an indirect kick inside the penalty box, but the offering was cleared by the Tiger wall.
Tiger defender Alex Macias then helped secure the three points with a last-second effort. As the ball fell to a College Station forward with a wide-open look at the goal inside the penalty box, Macias slid in and blocked the shot with three seconds remaining.
“I’m happy with the win,” Southern said. “Not happy with the way we played after the goal, but I’ll take the win.”
The win gives Consol its first back-to-back victories of the season. It also gives the Tigers the fun of a rivalry win against friends they see every weekend.
“It’s always a good, fun game when we get to go against each other and see our guys compete,” Peevey said.