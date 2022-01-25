A&M Consolidated boys soccer team downs College Station 1-0

“It’s what you would expect in a derby,” Southern said. “You’re not going to have a lot of space and time, so when you do have the ball, you’ve got to make sure you’re patient with it.”

The Tigers created four scoring chances in the first half, but a College Station handball in the penalty box gave them what apprehend to be a clear goal advantage. College Station goalkeeper Ulisses Braga kept his team in the mix by making a diving save of the penalty kick to his left and robbing the Tigers of the scoring opportunity.

Southern was proud that the missed chance did not deflate the Tiger attack.

“You’ve got to keep pressing,” he said. “You’ve got to keep going and looking for that next opportunity, because we were creating a lot of goal-scoring chances.”

The breakthrough came five minutes later. A corner kick clearance fell to the feet of Consol midfielder Ross Anderson, who sent the ball back across the field for another chance. William Askew put it in the net among collisions and traffic that took up space on the goal line.

Though Braga took contact as the ball floated across the box, referees didn’t call a penalty. Peevey said the officials had the best view of the play.