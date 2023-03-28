GIDDINGS — A&M Consolidated’s hard-working Bryce Marianno beat his defender and took a shot that was slightly misdirected by another player. Marianno raised his hands thinking he’d tied the match, but the ball was just wide of the goal.

It was that kind of night for the Tiger boys soccer team as it came close to scoring several times but suffered a 3-0 loss to the Austin Liberal Arts & Science Academy Raptors in Class 5A area playoff action on Tuesday.

Consol (17-4-1) missed on a couple of headers, hit the crossbar and was wide on other occasions. And when the Tigers finally scored, it was waved off for offsides.

While the Tigers couldn’t find the back of the net, the Raptors scored a couple highlight-worthy goals.

Forward Hays Turner opened the scoring by speeding down the right flank toward the corner and ripped a dandy of a pass across the mouth of the goal with fellow senior Drew Borowicz knocking it in in the 14th minute. The opportunistic Turner added a pair of goals in the second half.

“I said to them in the locker room it was a tale of two teams having chances and one team executing those chances and the other not,” Consol head coach Jarrod Southern said. “And unfortunately for us tonight, it was us that didn’t score.”

It wasn’t for lack of trying. During one five-minute stretch in the second half, Consol earned four corner kicks. The Tigers couldn’t turn them into a goal but kept applying pressure and generating scoring chances.

Consol’s aggressiveness seemingly was ready to pay off as the Tigers had possession and numbers in the goal area but was called for a foul on the goalkeeper with 23:27 left. Failure to pull within a goal seemed to take some steam out of the Tigers. The Raptors got control of the ball, and Turner missed high on a 32-yard shot on a free kick, but he later gave them a 3-0 lead with 14:59 left.

“When you chase, you start to panic,” Southern said. “When you have great chances and you don’t finish, the panic gets even more.”

Consol’s Jacob Scoggins found the net with 6:46 left, but the Tigers were called for offside on the play, and the goal didn’t count.

It was only the third time Consol was shutout this year as the Tigers failed to get one past Raptor freshman goalie Marco Vidal.

“It was just one of those nights,” Southern said. “We tried everything to manufacture our chances.”

Graylen Bowman, Colton Chmelar, Alan Kocmoud Navarro and Ben Henderson created several of those chances for Consol.

“[There were] just not enough players having a good night, not enough players doing the basics correct, which would have given us a platform to prevent goals from being scored on us, ” Southern said.

The silver lining for Consol, the District 21-5A runner-up, is the fact that most of the team will return next season. The Tigers will lose just a small number of seniors including Connor Guerrieri, Mason Crites, Luis Villalobos, Henderson and Marianno.

“They are like sons to me,” Southern said of his seniors. “I’m going to miss them tremendously. They are such good kids. The big bulk of them have been with me for four years, but we do have a good group of guys coming back.”

The Raptors, a third-year school that broke off from Austin LBJ, is in the playoffs for the first time.

“We defended very well,” Raptors coach Manny Gonzalez said. “[Consol] is a very good high-pressing team. They are great at set pieces. They had height. Our goalie had amazing saves. We owe a lot to our keeper. He had incredible saves.”

Turner made the offense go. The Tigers opened the second half with an early free kick right on goal, but Turner cashed in his team’s first opportunity by dribbling the ball down the middle and scoring from about 22 yards.

“He turned on the engine and ran through them,” Gonzalez said.

The Raptors, who won 24-5A at 14-0, advance to play 23-5A champion Pflugerville Connally.