ELGIN — The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team has been good in the third quarter this season, but this time No. 2 Killeen Ellison used an 11-0 run just after halftime to take full control of the Class 5A regional quarterfinal en route to a 65-43 victory Tuesday at Wildcat Gym.

Trailing 28-16 at the half, Consol’s Adam Jackson scored the first basket of the third quarter to trim Ellison’s lead to 10 as the Tigers seemed to be ready for their typical second-half surge. The Eagles weren’t phased though as they followed up Jackson’s basket with an 11-0 run.

“Once we settled down, it seemed like we started going, but the third quarter, the third quarter is what hurt us in my opinion,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said.

Ellison started the run with a basket from senior guard Jamyron Keller with 7:34 left in the quarter. Keller scored six points during the run, dropping in a pair of free throws and another basket.

Khris Wilkerson capped the run with a 3-pointer with 5:32 left in the third for a 39-18 lead. Consol broke the drought with a free throw from Zaylen Duren.

After that, Ellison extended its lead with a fast-paced 5-0 run behind multiple offensive rebounds which led to a Keller layup and foul. Ademola Oladipo added to it with a basket.

“It was like a cap,” Daily said of Consol’s struggles on offense. “A cap was on the rim. We knew they were going to be aggressive with going and fighting for the boards. They got some second-chance points. We didn’t. That’ll hurt you when you’re not able to get those second-chance points. For the most part, everything that we talked about, the guys did it. It was just that we came up short.”

The Eagles ended the third quarter with four straight free throws and took a 50-28 lead into the final period.

Consol went on two separate scoring runs in the fourth as Kaden Lewis had a three-point play and Jackson added a jumper for a 5-0 run midway through the quarter.

After an Ellison 3-pointer, Consol answered with Justin Gooden drilling a trey. Jonahthan Love and La’Chauncey Thomas followed that up with layups to cut Ellison’s lead to 59-40.

With 35 seconds left down 62-43, Daily made some substitutions to put in some of his 10 seniors, making sure he got in as many of them as he could.

“This is my fourth year at Consol, and this is the first freshman class that I’ve gotten to see come through as seniors,” Daily said. “They’ve all weathered the storm, and they’ve built a foundation. They started what we wanted to start here at Consol with the coaches that are here now and the coaches that are here to help build the foundation, and they set the standard higher than what we had when we first got here. They set the standard that we want with this coaching staff. They set a foundation. They set the bar high for these young men that are coming behind them. That’s what I’m going to miss. They’re the ones that we’re going to look back on and see that this was our first four-year group.”

Killen Ellison 65, A&M Consolidated 43

CONSOL (26-9) — Trey Taylor 2, Kaden Lewis 13, Zaylen Duren 2, Adam Jackson 9, Justin Gooden 8, Andrew Daily IV 2, La’Chauncy Thomas 2, Jonathan Love 5.

ELLISON (35-3) — Jamyron Keller 18, Ademola Oladipo 6, Deion Ware 17, Khris Wilkerson 3, Sean Parks 4, Deric Jones 3, Kesean Garland 6, Jojo McIver 8.

Consol;5;11;12;15;—;43

Ellison;12;16;24;13;—;65

GALLERY: HS Basketball - A&M Consolidated vs Ellison