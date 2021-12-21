A&M Consolidated boys place fifth, girls sixth at Clear Lake wrestling tournament

CLEAR LAKE — The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team placed fifth at the 18-team Clear Lake Falcon Invitational on Saturday with 90 points. Katy won with 164 points followed by Clear Lake (149.5), Brazoswood (146) and Houston Strake Jesuit (141.5).

Consol’s girls placed sixth in the 15-team field won by Katy with 124 points. Consol had 54 points.

Consol’s Mitchell Criscione (14-2) won the 113-pound boys division, beating Cypress Creek’s Kevin McAleavey (26-7) by decision 12-8. Also for the Tigers, Tony Taplin placed second at 285, and Colton Von Gonten placed fourth at 132.

Brianna Young (17-6) paced the Lady Tigers by finishing second at 138. Consol’s Sydney Perez (18-3) finished fourth at 95 and 102.

The Consol JV boys team tied Clear Springs with 75 points each. Consol’s Stephen Culver (126) and Marshall Cannon (138) placed second, Josh Price (106) third and Jarrod Mayberry (138) and John Worrell (160) fourth.