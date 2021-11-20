A&M Consolidated boys, girls wrestling teams each place second at Carlos Molina Invitational

HOUSTON — The A&M Consolidated wrestling teams each placed second at the fourth annual Carlos Molina Invitational on Saturday.

Houston Episcopal won the boys title with 260 points, while Consol took second at 164 followed by Houston Heights (150.5), Huntsville (133) and Houston Northside (112). On the girls side, Houston Milby won the team title with 96 points followed by Consol (89), Huntsville (84), Klein Forest (81) and Houston Northside (71).

Consol’s Mitchell Criscione (113 pounds) and Colton Von Gonten (132) won their weight classes, and Josh Price (106), Andre D’Olivera (120) and Tony Taplin (285) placed second. Hassan Habbal (170) finished third, and Matthew Camp (220) placed fourth.

Sydney Perez (102) and Brianna Young (138) led the Lady Tigers by winning their classes, while Brooklyn Galaviz (102) and Paiton Phillips (110) each placed third.