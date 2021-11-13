 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated boys finish eight, Bryan 11th at Cinco Ranch wrestling tournament
KATY — The A&M Consolidated boys wrestling team placed eighth and Bryan placed 11th at the 14-team Cinco Ranch Big 12 Invitational on Saturday.

Consol’s Tony Taplin won the 285-pound class, while Mitchell Criscione finished third at 113, Colton Von Gonten fourth at 132, Samuel Chew fifth at 126 and Daytyn Tagnazzini sixth at 152.

For the Consol girls, Sydney Perez placed second at 102, while teammates Brooklyn Galaviz (fifth, 102), Brianna Young (fifth, 138) and Paiton Phillips (sixth, 110) also scored points.

Hudson Riggs led Consol’s JV boys with a second-place finish at 113.

