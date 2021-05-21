A&M Consolidated boys doubles team, Franklin's May win state tennis championships

Schade will attend Cornell next fall to study atmospheric science and will try to walk onto the tennis team. Watson will attend Baylor to study business and plans to play club tennis.

Franklin’s May wins singles title

Franklin senior Ali May won the 3A girls singles title Friday morning with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Reagan County’s Lizbeth Hernandez.

May lost in the state title match as a freshman in 2018 and advanced to the state semifinals in 2019 as a sophomore.

“I worked really hard over the years from when I was little to now to earn it, and I’m very glad that I was able to accomplish that,” May said. “This year I just felt a lot more relaxed. I’m already signed to my college to go play and there wasn’t a whole lot of pressure on me, so I was able to pull through in my bigger match.”

May didn’t drop a set in the state tournament en route to her first state title as she leaned on her experience and a tough mental game.