A&M Consolidated boys doubles team, Franklin's May win state tennis championships

SAN ANTONIO — A&M Consolidated’s Henning Schade and John Davis Watson cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Frisco Independence’s Sanjaya Kodali and Sansh Kumar to win the Class 5A boys doubles title at the UIL State Tennis Championships on Friday morning.
“Our last match was actually pretty straight forward, so it felt kind of anti-climactic, but I still really like winning, and we were both still really excited,” Schade said. “We just pulled ahead really early on, and that kind of demoralized our opponents, and they didn’t play that well after that.”
Schade also won the 5A state doubles title in 2019, while Watson earned his first championship in his first state tournament appearance.
“I was pumped the whole time,” Watson said. “We were yelling, and it had to end on a double fault, which kind of sucks, but you can’t be picky. We just wanted to win.”
On Thursday, the duo was challenged in a three-set victory over a doubles team from Frisco Heritage.
“Yesterday, we started really strong, and in the second set the other team kind of found some momentum,” Watson said of the Tigers’ 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Anish Madgula and Liam Selvido. “Today we knew after we’re starting strong we’ve got to keep our foot on the gas, because anything can happen, and that’s what we did.”
Schade will attend Cornell next fall to study atmospheric science and will try to walk onto the tennis team. Watson will attend Baylor to study business and plans to play club tennis.
Franklin’s May wins singles title
Franklin senior Ali May won the 3A girls singles title Friday morning with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Reagan County’s Lizbeth Hernandez.
May lost in the state title match as a freshman in 2018 and advanced to the state semifinals in 2019 as a sophomore.
“I worked really hard over the years from when I was little to now to earn it, and I’m very glad that I was able to accomplish that,” May said. “This year I just felt a lot more relaxed. I’m already signed to my college to go play and there wasn’t a whole lot of pressure on me, so I was able to pull through in my bigger match.”
May didn’t drop a set in the state tournament en route to her first state title as she leaned on her experience and a tough mental game.
“In a few of my matches, the girls were kind of losing it a little bit mentally, and there were some crazy things that kind of happened, especially in my semifinal match, but I was able to stay calm and still remain semi in control and keep my head about myself and not go crazy,” May said.