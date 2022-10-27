A&M Consolidated boys cross country team finishes fourth at regional for state berth

HUNTSVILLE — The A&M Consolidated boys cross country team finished fourth and College Station was ninth at the Class 5A Region III cross country championship Tuesday morning at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park.

Georgetown won the 24-team event with 121 points followed by Friendswood 152, Montgomery Lake Creek 154, Consol 178, Belton 192, Georgetown East View 193, La Porte 197, Manvel 236 and College Station 242.

The top four teams advanced to the state meet set for Nov. 5 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. Consol’s boys advanced to state for the second straight year.

Consol was led by sophomore Kian Dekkers, who covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 23.53 seconds. Senior Ross Christopher finished 27th (16:49.08) for the Tigers followed by senior Nathan Parulian (46th, 17:17.34), senior Miles McGuire (48th, 17:20.55), sophomore Ben Morgan (52nd, 17:25.57), freshman Christian Nuno (66th, 17:45.61) and senior Anthony Vasquez (88th, 18:11.28).

College Station was led by junior Noah Benn (22nd, 16:39.90) followed by senior Ricardo Lopez (29th, 16:52.06), sophomore Vance Ballabina (35th, 16:59.60), freshman Justin Boatcallie (81st, 18:05.05), senior Anthony Vasquez (88th, 18:11.28), junior Dylan McCue (93rd, 18:17.59), junior Grant Maraist (94th, 18:18.32) and freshman Camilo Riano (113th, 18:45.64).