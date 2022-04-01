A&M Consolidated boys, College Station girls win 19-5A subvarsity track titles

The A&M Consolidated boys JV and freshman track and field teams and College Station’s JV girls won team titles at the District 19-5A subvarsity meet Wednesday.

Consol’s Collin Chase (400 meters), Miles McGuire (1,600, 3,200) and Ryan Thornton (triple jump) won events in the boys JV division. Albert Garcia, Chase, Roderick Taylor and Aspen Aguilar also won the 4x100 relay, while Garcia, Payton Bjork, Taylor and Aguilar won the 4x200 relay, and Garcia, Cordell Stanford, Brodie Phillips and Chase won the 4x400 relay.

In the freshman boys division, Consol’s Will Hargett (triple jump), Gage Boyd (long jump, 100), Jackson McCoy (pole vault) and Justin Snead (110 hurdles) won individual events, while Camron Vines, Hargett, Boyd and Jack Williams also won the 4x100 relay.

For College Station’s girls JV team, Avery Krammer (800), Ellie Seagraves (1,600, 3,200), Kelsie Griswold (shot put) and Allie Fleener (pole vault) won individual events, and A’Nia Foster, Kathryn Lewis, Alexus West and Taylah Wright won the 4x100 relay.