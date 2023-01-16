A&M Consolidated boys, College Station girls play league-leaders

The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team will try to climb back into first place in District 21-5A on Tuesday night at 6:30 on the road against league-leading Magnolia West. The Tigers (16-7, 4-1) were heading toward an unbeaten showdown with the Mustangs (14-4, 5-0) until getting upset Friday in Montgomery. The Bears (11-10, 3-2) pulled out a 47-45 overtime victory as Jake Hutchinson capped a 24-point night with a game-winning shot after taking a pass from fellow sophomore Noah Stull. The loss knocked the Tigers from the state rankings and also into a tie with Rudder (22-4, 4-1) for second place in 21-5A. Rudder will be at Montgomery on Tuesday night. The league’s other 6:30 games are Lake Creek at College Station and Brenham at Magnolia.

First place also will be on the line in 21-5A girls basketball Tuesday with College Station (13-14, 6-1) at Montgomery Lake Creek (18-7, 7-0) to open second-half play. Lake Creek won the first meeting 45-44. The rest of the 21-5A girls schedule is Magnolia West at Consol, Montgomery at Rudder and Magnolia at Brenham.

The Bryan girls, who are tied with Waco Midway for the 12-6A lead, will play Temple on Tuesday night at Viking Gym, the Viking boys will be at Temple. Both games are at 7.

The Franklin boys (8-2) are ranked 20th in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The are the lone ranked UIL boys team. Consol had been 18th until falling to Montgomery. On the girls side, Madisonville (24-3) is 18th and Navasota (25-4) is 21st in Class 4A.

The Brazos Christian girls (15-6) are ranked fourth in TAPPS Class 3A by the TABC and the Allen Academy girls (13-2) are sixth.

