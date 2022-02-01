A&M Consolidated boys beat Katy Jordan, 62-49

Second place in the District 19-5A boys basketball race was on the line Tuesday night at Tiger Gym and A&M Consolidated came out hot and never trailed in rolling to a 62-49 victory over the Katy Jordan Warriors.
Consol (21-7, 10-2) managed to stretch out its lead over Jordan (18-10, 9-4) and the district’s other playoff contenders as the regular season winds down.
“It’s a big win for us,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “Even though we have four more games left in district, it’s a very big win. … It’s a great win for us to have the advantage over Jordan with them being in third. That’s the most important thing to have the advantage with both wins and for us to be outright in second by ourselves.”
Establishing an early lead was pivotal for Consol, allowing it to hold off Jordan’s rally bid in the second half. The Warriors pulled within single digits twice in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers strung together a 10-1 run to go ahead 62-44 with just over two minutes to play after. A fast-break layup from Justin Gooden capped the spurt.
Gooden led the Tigers with 15 points and got most of his baskets on transition layups. Consol had 18 fast-break points with 12 coming from Gooden.
“That’s what we look for off of steals and off of rebounds and even sometimes in transition offense off of a made basket from the opponent — is being able to push the ball up the floor quick,” Daily said.
“Justin’s speed is by far something that from time to time you don’t see it that often. He does a great job getting out, getting his hands on steals and being able to run the floor really well. Those were big because it helped us out and it helped us keep that cushion as well as move forward in the process of the game.”
Dre Minor was strong at forward, scoring 15 points. Minor was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line as the Tigers made 12 of 17. Ziyan Ali added 12 points for Consol.
From the start, Consol leaned on its typical tenacious defense for early baskets in transition. The Tigers opened with a 14-3 run in the first three minutes. Jordan settled in and pulled within 14-10 with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter, but Consol continued to force turnovers and turn them into points. The Tigers controlled play for a 40-24 halftime lead en route to sweeping the season series.
“It’s very important to go ahead and jump out early, especially in a district setting,” Daily said. “You know you’re going to have close games, but when you have a chance to go ahead and pull away from someone, it’s great for you because whenever they have an opportunity to make a run like they did in the third quarter, you still have some kind of cushion to continue to move forward.”
Consol will put its five-game winning streak on the line Friday against district leader Katy Paetow. The Panthers beat the Tigers, 54-50, on Jan. 4, but Consol pushed Paetow for 32 minutes.
“We’re going to their place and so we have to stay focused and stay true to what we have been doing defensively as well as offensively,” Daily said.
“I believe we have done a great job of cutting down on our turnovers on the offensive side and being patient with certain shots. I think that’s going to be a key for us, making sure we stay true to what we do, first and foremost, and understanding that we’re going to have to paly together like we’ve been doing.
“The key is to continue listening to the coaching staff and what we’re giving them and what we need to do. It’s going to be a great game for us.”
A&M Consolidated 62, Katy Jordan 49
A&M CONSOLIDATED (21-7, 10-2 in 19-5A) – Gooden 12, Minor 15, Ali 12, Love 5, Lewis 4, Jessie 4, Duren 3, Thomas 2, Wright 2
KATY JORDAN (18-10, 9-4) – Tchokente 12, Martz 10, Black 9, Gage 6, Mitchell 6, Ford 2, Morehead 2, Olukun 2
A&M Consolidated;25;15;10;12;–;62