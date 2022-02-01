A&M Consolidated boys beat Katy Jordan, 62-49

Second place in the District 19-5A boys basketball race was on the line Tuesday night at Tiger Gym and A&M Consolidated came out hot and never trailed in rolling to a 62-49 victory over the Katy Jordan Warriors.

Consol (21-7, 10-2) managed to stretch out its lead over Jordan (18-10, 9-4) and the district’s other playoff contenders as the regular season winds down.

“It’s a big win for us,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “Even though we have four more games left in district, it’s a very big win. … It’s a great win for us to have the advantage over Jordan with them being in third. That’s the most important thing to have the advantage with both wins and for us to be outright in second by ourselves.”

Establishing an early lead was pivotal for Consol, allowing it to hold off Jordan’s rally bid in the second half. The Warriors pulled within single digits twice in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers strung together a 10-1 run to go ahead 62-44 with just over two minutes to play after. A fast-break layup from Justin Gooden capped the spurt.

Gooden led the Tigers with 15 points and got most of his baskets on transition layups. Consol had 18 fast-break points with 12 coming from Gooden.