A&M Consolidated boys basketball team upsets unbeaten Lufkin

It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren.

Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.

“Nah, not like that,” Duren said when asked if he had ever been in a situation like that. “That was a lot of pressure, too.”

On all three trips to the line though, Duren made one of his two free throws, helping seal Consol’s 60-56 victory over ninth-ranked Lufkin (17-1). In the fourth quarter alone, the guard scored eight of his 15 points.

“It felt pretty good,” Duren said. “I was just happy to get the dub.”

It was an uphill battle for 15th-ranked Consol who didn't lead until 2:27 remained. The Tigers were down 17-7 at the end of the first and slowly started chipping away from that point on.

The Tigers pulled within 49-43 with 4:02 remaining thanks to the efforts of guard Justin Gooden who reeled off 10 points to start the fourth, forcing Lufkin to take a timeout. Consol kept rolling out of the timeout, going on a 10-0 run for a 53-49 lead, its first of the game, one it wouldn't relinquish.

A free throw from guard Adam Jackson started the run. A layup by forward/center Chauncey Thomas made it 49-46. On the ensuing possession, Jackson and fellow guard Kaden Lewis trapped a Lufkin guard who stepped out of bounds, giving Consol possession as the crowd got louder.

Jackson tied the game with a 3-pointer and before fans could stop cheering, Consol stole back-to-back inbound passes and found Duren each time to make it 53-49. Defense is the one thing the Tigers stay true to, Consol head coach Andrew Daily said

“It may not seem as if it’s working in the first half, but [if] you continue to stay with it and keep working on the defensive side, it can eventually pay off," Daily said. "Some games it may come into play at the beginning of the game but most of all it came down to the end and they did a great job with stepping up. I guess the 3 ignited them, ignited the intensity level to actually do what we needed to do on the defensive side tonight. So that was a great job.”

It was all about free throws after Consol's 10-0 run. Consol finished the game 22 of 36 from the line, while Lufkin was 20 of 26.

Duren was fouled and hit both to make it 55-49. Lufkin tried to close the gap after center Brandon Miller was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 55-51 with 1:15 left. Lufkin cut the deficit to one with a 3-pointer by Malcolm Deason.

Lufkin fouled after the 3-pointer and Lewis hit a pair of free throws to extend Consol’s lead to 57-54. Lewis' free throws prompted a Lufkin fan to yell that the Panthers were fouling the wrong guy. It didn’t matter though as Duren helped out the rest of the way at the line and the defense forced three turnovers.

Gooden led Consol in scoring with 17 points. Duren added 15 and Lewis had 14.

Miller had a game-high 23 points for Lufkin. O’Ryan Hart was the only other Lufkin player in double figures with 14. Moody had nine points before fouling out with 44 seconds to go.

The Tigers won't return to action until the MT Rice Tournament on Dec. 28, allowing them to savor the victory.

“It’s something you can always revert back to saying you did this,” Daily said. “You have the ability to do so. It just allows us to see what it would take for us [to reach] in the next level, the next round after district if we are to make it that far. Lord stays the same. It’s something that we can always go back to in our memory bank.

"Remember when this happened. Remember this game and how you fought back and did this. It’s always something that we can use as a memory to continue to say hey we can continue to move on and push the way we need to.”

A&M Consolidated 60, Lufkin 56

A&M Consolidated (11-4) — Kaden Lewis 14, Zaylan Duren 15, Adam Jackson 4, Justin Gooden 17, Chauncey Thomas 8, Zauntavion Jessie 2.

LUFKIN (17-0) — Elijah Moody 9, O’Ryan Hart 14, Malcolm Deason 3, Bradyn Walker 5, Brandon Walker 25.

A&M Consolidated;7;14;10;29;—60

Lufkin;17;11;14;14;—56