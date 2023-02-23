The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team will play the Georgetown East View Patriots in Class 5A area playoff action at 8 p.m. Friday at Rockdale’s Tiger Gymnasium. The game will be part of a doubleheader with Mumford playing Thorndale at 6 p.m. in 2A action.
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team to face Georgetown East View on Friday in Rockdale
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
