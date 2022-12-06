A&M Consolidated boys basketball team runs past Fulshear

As A&M Consolidated senior guard Kaden Lewis stood in the doorway of the gym waiting for the last seconds of the JV game to conclude, he took several big gulps of soda. He did it throughout the game, too, often taking a long draw of carbonated beverage before taking the court.

“I drink Coke throughout the game. That brings me energy right there,” Lewis said with a big grin on his face.

Fittingly, it was Consol’s highly caffeinated defense that sprung on Fulshear early, leading to a 81-54 victory Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

The Tiger’s high-pressure defense forced 17 first-half turnovers, which lead to 16 points. Four of Consol’s first eight points came by way of fast break after a Tiger steal.

From the opening tipoff, Consol (9-4) never took its foot off the gas pedal. It took the Tigers about two seconds to win the opening tip and connect two passes for a layup, and they were off and running toward a 19-point halftime lead.

“We’ve been doing this since we were freshman,” Lewis said. “We all have been playing together. It’s easier for us to just run and gun and beat teams like that, instead of slowing it down and then we’re playing at their pace. So we play at our pace, and it gives us a score like that.”

Whether it was putting the ball in the net, dishing out assists or forcing turnovers, Lewis was at the heart of Consol’s high-octane style. He finished with 14 points, six assists and a steal.

For a team that relies heavily on ball movement to maintain its breakneck speed, Lewis’ assists were most valuable. One of them came on a no-look pass from the top of the key to a wide-open Caden Young in the paint that led to Young throwing down a two-handed slam dunk.

“I saw my dog Caden right here behind,” Lewis said. “Threw him a little pass, and he got a little dunk.”

Consol senior guard Justin Gooden scored a team-high 16 points. All but two Tigers scored in a game that saw 15 Consol players check in.

For as much reward came from Consol’s defensive aggression, fouls slowed the pace of the game at times and put Fulshear (5-9) on the free-throw line for 37 shots. The Chargers made 25 of them.

Charger guard Dylan Garner paced all scorers with 17 points, including seven from the free-throw line.

A&M Consolidated 81, Fulshear 54

FULSHEAR (5-9) — Garner 17, Nicholson 7, Mays Jr. 6, Coady 5, McGee 4, Walker 4, Princewill 4, Guzman 2, Moore 2, White 1.

CONSOL (9-4) — Justin Gooden 16, Kaden Lewis 14, Jaimeon Chambers 8, Zauntavion Jessie 8, Jonathan Love 7, Lachauncey Thomas 6, Jacob Stolz 5, Caden Young 4, Trey Taylor 4, AJ Daily 4, Adam Jackson 4, Zaylan Duren 2, Ben Formby 2.

Fulshear;8;12;13;20;—;54

Consol;20;19;22;23;—;81