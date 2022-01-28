A&M Consolidated boys basketball team runs past College Station 67-43

The over-capacity crowd filling Tiger Gym on Friday was treated to a dominating performance as the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat rival College Station 67-43 in District 19-5A play.
Tiger guard Zaylen Duren led all scorers with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Consol’s Drekavian Minor had 10 points, and Trey Taylor nine as 12 different Tigers scored.
“It’s great that the guys were able to capitalize tonight and get a win,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “It was truly a team effort. Took our time on the offensive side, working on what we had in place for them today. We weren’t expecting certain things that we saw defensively, but the guys did a great job to adjust to it.”
College Station (10-16, 5-5) was paced by 12 points from Grayson Fowler, which included two 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Consol (20-7, 9-2) controlled the boards 28-23, which turned into second-chance baskets and transition offense.
“It’s a major plus for us being able to control the boards and up the tempo in the game for our speed and quickness to play a part,” Daily said. “For the size we have, that’s a major factor for us.”
Defense marked the first quarter of the game. College Station’s 3-2 zone defense slowed Consol, while the Tigers’ high-pressure man-to-man defense left few driving lanes open for the Cougars on the other end of the court.
Rebounding helped Consol separate early with five boards coming in the first two minutes of the game. The Tigers used second-chance baskets to build a slim 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Consol opened the second quarter on a 10-1 run that included 3-pointers from Taylor and Duren connected. Duren scored 12 points in the first half.
The Tiger attack continued in the third quarter as they turned defensive rebounds into transition buckets, going on a 15-6 run at one point and finishing the period up 49-29.
The fourth quarter was the only frame in which the Cougars outrebounded the Tigers (10-4). A late barrage of three 3-pointers also helped the Cougars cut into their deficit for a portion of the period, but the Tigers used more transition buckets to maintain control.
Consol fan favorite, senior Joshua Smart, entered the game with slightly more than a minute left and drilled a transition 3-pointer to the delight of the fans and his bench.
Fans waited in a crowd outside the door to the gym for over an hour, hoping that some spectators from the sold-out girls game would leave, so they could get in to watch the Tiger boys win.
“This atmosphere was great,” Daily said. “It’s something that these young men have not seen in the past, and I hope this town and this community can start coming out to support, men and women, and bring excitement to the game. To really see a large crowd like this caused them to play hard. It was great to have.”