A&M Consolidated boys basketball team runs past College Station 67-43

Rebounding helped Consol separate early with five boards coming in the first two minutes of the game. The Tigers used second-chance baskets to build a slim 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Consol opened the second quarter on a 10-1 run that included 3-pointers from Taylor and Duren connected. Duren scored 12 points in the first half.

The Tiger attack continued in the third quarter as they turned defensive rebounds into transition buckets, going on a 15-6 run at one point and finishing the period up 49-29.

The fourth quarter was the only frame in which the Cougars outrebounded the Tigers (10-4). A late barrage of three 3-pointers also helped the Cougars cut into their deficit for a portion of the period, but the Tigers used more transition buckets to maintain control.

Consol fan favorite, senior Joshua Smart, entered the game with slightly more than a minute left and drilled a transition 3-pointer to the delight of the fans and his bench.

Fans waited in a crowd outside the door to the gym for over an hour, hoping that some spectators from the sold-out girls game would leave, so they could get in to watch the Tiger boys win.

“This atmosphere was great,” Daily said. “It’s something that these young men have not seen in the past, and I hope this town and this community can start coming out to support, men and women, and bring excitement to the game. To really see a large crowd like this caused them to play hard. It was great to have.”

