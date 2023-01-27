A&M Consolidated boys basketball team roars back in third quarter for 48-35 rivalry win

Needing to set the tone to begin the third quarter, the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team had its “silent assassin” deliver back-to-back steals and scores to reignite the Tigers as they took the lead for good.

It was a low-scoring, physical battle between Consol and rival College Station on Friday night at Cougar Gym, but with the help of Justin Gooden, Consol won 48-35 to stay tied for first atop the District 21-5A standings.

“Justin is a silent assassin in my eyes because he’s one that goes unnoticed even though he’s quick and he does great stuff for us,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “He brings that energy and intensity, and I believe he relaxed and did a better job tonight in the second half taking care of business and using his quickness to his advantage and helping with the steals he was able to get.”

Gooden led the Tigers (20-7, 8-1) with 12 points, including seven in the third quarter. None might have been bigger than his first two in the third. College Station (18-12, 4-5) led 21-20 at halftime, and Consol tied the score on a free throw by Adam Jackson. Gooden set the tone for the rest of the third quarter.

The free throw by Jackson and back-to-back baskets by Gooden started an 11-0 run for the Tigers to open the second half. Jackson scored again during the run, while Consol also got points from Trey Taylor and Jaimeon Chambers.

“That’s the beauty of having all these young men,” Daily said. “Any night, they’re able to step up. One may waver or not have a great first half, but we can rely on other guys to contribute.”

College Station broke the scoring drought with points from Willie Everline, Grayson Fowler and David Toussaint, but Consol ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 37-26 lead into the fourth. Consol outscored College Station 17-5 in the third period.

“That’s one thing we as a coaching staff like to stress to the guys in regards to coming out in the third quarter, coming out with an intensity whether you’re up or down,” Daily said. “The third quarter in our opinion is always going to set the tone. I think the guys did a great job of doing so with getting steals, tying up the ball for a jump-ball possession and then really just feeding off one another. The bench did a great job of keeping the guys mindful of what the sole purpose was, and so they came out and did a great job. Proud of them.”

The fourth quarter featured a lot of free throws for both teams as they each reached the double bonus with three minutes left. Do

Everline led the Cougars with 15 points.

For Consol, Jackson added 10 points.

For College Station, the Cougars will have to rebound quickly as they hit the road for a showdown with Magnolia West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Consol returns home to host district co-leader Rudder (26-4, 8-1) in a battle for first place also at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“15 minute rule,” College Station head coach Jerron Reese said on rebounding from the loss. “We celebrate wins for 15 minutes. We think about and learn from the losses for 15 minutes, and then the sun comes up tomorrow. We’re back at it. You have to in this district. I believe tonight, I haven’t really looked at results, but it could be a possible three-way tie for fourth place. I just told the guys that we’ve got five games, two weeks left in our season, and we’re still in a position to control our playoff life.

“And that’s everybody in this league. I mean, it’s tough night in and night out. We have a resilient group that responds to everything ... wins, losses, being punched in the mouth. So I’m excited to get back to work, coming back in tomorrow morning, 9 a.m., we’ve got weights like normal. We’ll shoot as if win, lose, whatever. We’re going to come back in and get back to work.”

A&M Consolidated 48, College Station 35

CONSOL (20-7, 8-1) — Trey Taylor 4, Kaden Lewis 5, Jaimeon Chambers 8, Adam Jackson 10, Justin Gooden 12, LaChanuncey Thomas 4, Zauntavion Jessie 5.

COLLEGE STATION (18-12, 4-5) — Jackson Verdugo 1, Bryce Garratt 6, Joey Toussaint 3, Willie Everline 15, David Toussaint 6, Grayson Fowler 4.

Consol;13;7;17;11;—;48

College Station;7;14;5;9;—;35