A&M Consolidated boys basketball team puts pressure on Bryan in 60-40 win

“We’ve had trouble in the past attacking the zone and we did a great job with that today taking care of the ball on the offensive side in the first half,” Daily said.

Bryan’s turnover issue started early and never seemed to resolve itself in the first half as Consol took a commanding 33-11 lead.

The Vikings finally scored on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter as Nic Caraway’s layup cut Consol’s lead to 24-10 with 2:49 left in the half. But Bryan turned over the ball on its next four possessions, which allowed the Tigers to close the half on a 9-1 run with Ali scoring eight points in that stretch.

In the third quarter, and into the fourth quarter, Bryan began to play cleaner and consistently knock down shots. The Vikings cut the Tigers’ lead to 13 after a fast-break layup from Du’Wayne Pauhill made it 50-37 with 5 minutes left to play, but Consol responded with a 6-1 run to push its lead back to 56-38.

“Basketball is a game of spurts and it’s a rival game, so they were able to weather the storm when Bryan did come back,” Daily said. “It’s a great win for us. It’s something we can learn from.”

A&M Consolidated 60, Bryan 40