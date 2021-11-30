A&M Consolidated boys basketball team puts pressure on Bryan in 60-40 win

Early pressure from the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team paved the way for a 60-40 nondistrict victory over rival Bryan in the Crosstown Showdown at Tiger Gym on Tuesday night.
Consol (6-2) ran an aggressive man defense, often picking up Bryan ballhandlers at half-court to apply pressure. Bryan had 28 turnovers, which limited the Vikings chances on offense.
Consol head coach Andrew Daily said the coaching staff stresses defensive intensity and added that the Tigers’ roster allows them to rotate bench players when they need fresh legs.
“They did a great job of moving around,” Daily said. “We have to do better with keeping teams to one-possession shots, boxing out and grabbing rebounds, but overall, we as a coaching staff feel really good about what we did on the defensive side.”
On offense, the Tigers were patient on the perimeter as chances in the paint were limited with the Vikings (5-3) holding a size advantage and playing a stiff zone defense. Consol made seven 3-pointers as Ziyan Ali paced the Tigers with 15 points. Justin Gooden added 14 points, while Zaylen Duren had 13.
Daily gave praise to Consol assistant Jeremy Cunningham’s job of setting up the Tigers’ offense. Daily added he wants to see Consol attack the basket and penetrate the paint better this season.
“We’ve had trouble in the past attacking the zone and we did a great job with that today taking care of the ball on the offensive side in the first half,” Daily said.
Bryan’s turnover issue started early and never seemed to resolve itself in the first half as Consol took a commanding 33-11 lead.
The Vikings finally scored on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter as Nic Caraway’s layup cut Consol’s lead to 24-10 with 2:49 left in the half. But Bryan turned over the ball on its next four possessions, which allowed the Tigers to close the half on a 9-1 run with Ali scoring eight points in that stretch.
In the third quarter, and into the fourth quarter, Bryan began to play cleaner and consistently knock down shots. The Vikings cut the Tigers’ lead to 13 after a fast-break layup from Du’Wayne Pauhill made it 50-37 with 5 minutes left to play, but Consol responded with a 6-1 run to push its lead back to 56-38.
“Basketball is a game of spurts and it’s a rival game, so they were able to weather the storm when Bryan did come back,” Daily said. “It’s a great win for us. It’s something we can learn from.”
A&M Consolidated 60, Bryan 40
CONSOL (6-2) – Ali 15, Gooden 14, Duren 13, Love 3, Jessie 2, Lewis 2, Spell 2, Wright 2.