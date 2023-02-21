ROCKDALE — The underdog Waco University Trojans thought they had ended the third quarter with a go-ahead basket by Earnest Battle with eight seconds left, but A&M Consolidated answered with a driving layup by Kaden Lewis just ahead of the buzzer.

Lewis’ dash to the basket jump-started a 17-1 run that carried the Tigers to a 73-58 victory in Class 5A boys basketball bi-district action Tuesday night.

Consol (25-8) advances to play Georgetown East View in area action at 8 p.m. Friday back at Tiger Gym.

It took until the fourth quarter for the Tigers to look like the team that tied Rudder for the District 21-5A title. Consol scored the first six points of the period to push its lead to 57-50. La’Chauncey Thomas keyed the surge by converting an offensive rebound into a bucket and added the free throw after getting fouled.

Waco University (16-19) couldn’t match the Tigers’ intensity as they missed three free throws and started to turn the ball over. The Tigers attacked the paint with Zaylen Duren getting a layup after Adam Jackson had converted an offensive rebound. Jackson capped the run with a pair of free throws with 2:38 left to give Consol a 65-51 lead.

“It was staying true to what we do,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “The defense was sound in everything we did in hopes of breaking and making something happen on the offensive side for us. I think the guys did a great job of staying poised throughout the process of the game.”

Consol guard Justin Gooden led the way with 19 points, despite having some foul trouble. Lewis added 18 points by hitting 10 of 12 at the free-throw line, where the Tigers excelled by hitting 25 of 34. Duren added 11 points as he made all five of his free throws.

University, which tied for third place in 22-5A but was the fourth seed after losing a tiebreaker game, gave Consol all it could handle for three quarters.

Consol started sluggishly, missing five of its first six shots. The Trojans took an 18-12 lead after a quarter as Consol had eight turnovers. University stretched its lead to 24-16 as Adam Sais hit a pair of 3-pointers. The sophomore hit six of his first seven shots, five of them 3-pointers.

Consol came alive in the second quarter by forcing eight turnovers that led to nine points, helping the Tigers tie the game at 32 at halftime.

“They did a great job of capitalizing on their end,” Daily said. “We had a few mishaps there at the beginning of the game. That was something we talked about at halftime, that we needed to settle down. That was the main thing.”

A&M Consolidated 73, Waco University 58

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

A&M CONSOLIDATED (25-8, 12-2 in 21-5A)— Trey Taylor 1 2-2 1 4; Kaden Lewis 4 10-12 3 18; Zalen Duren 3 5-5 0 11; Adam Jackson 4 3-4 4 11; Justin Gooden 6 4-6 4 19; LaChauncey Thomas 4 1-3 1 9; Jonathan Love 0 0-2 3 0; Andrew Daily IV 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 22 25-34 17 7.

WACO UNIVERSITY (16-19, 9-5 in 22-5A) — Tlondon Smith 3 4-8 4 10; Micah Henderson 0 0-0 2 0; Earnest Battle 6 1-4 4 13; Keandre Brooks 1 5-8 4 7; Dre Rutledge 1 0-0 3 2; Adam Sais 8 1-3 3 22; Najae Drakes 1 0-4 4 2; Jae’Juan Harris 0 0-0 2 0; Justin Neal 0 2-2 0 0; Jaylin Myles 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 20 13-29 27 58.

Waco University;18;14;18;8;—;58

A&M Consolidated;12;20;19;21;—;72

Turnovers: University 21 for 17 Consol points; Consol 19 for 13 University points

Rebounds: University 26 (Smith 8, Drakes 7); Consol 26 (Duren 6, Thomas 5, Jackson 5, Lewis 4)

FG shooting: University 20-51 (39.2%); Consol 22-47 (46.8%)

3-point shooting: University 5-15 (33.3%); Consol 3-14 (21.4%)