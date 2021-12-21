A&M Consolidated boys basketball team leans on press to beat College Station 66-34

It took the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team barely more than a minute for its pressure defense to pounce.

The Tigers’ physical play contributed to a 22-point halftime lead, which they turned into a 66-34 victory over College Station in District 19-5A play on Tuesday.

“You have to come out hard, fast and set the tempo for the game,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “The first few minutes it seems we didn’t get started, but once we began to start rolling, it seems as if everything started to go in our favor.”

The matchup was the second game of a doubleheader at Cougar Gym, and neither team lacked energy as College Station (8-9, 3-1) jumped to an early 5-0 lead on a layup and three free throws from Joey Toussaint. But the Cougars’ momentum was fleeting.

Zauntavion Jessie made a layup to start an 11-0 run for Consol (11-4, 3-0) as the Tigers took control. College Station stayed close, but a three-point play from Adam Jackson and a layup from Dre’Kavian Minor kept Consol in the driver’s seat leading 16-11.