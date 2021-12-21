A&M Consolidated boys basketball team leans on press to beat College Station 66-34

It took the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team barely more than a minute for its pressure defense to pounce.
The Tigers’ physical play contributed to a 22-point halftime lead, which they turned into a 66-34 victory over College Station in District 19-5A play on Tuesday.
“You have to come out hard, fast and set the tempo for the game,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “The first few minutes it seems we didn’t get started, but once we began to start rolling, it seems as if everything started to go in our favor.”
The matchup was the second game of a doubleheader at Cougar Gym, and neither team lacked energy as College Station (8-9, 3-1) jumped to an early 5-0 lead on a layup and three free throws from Joey Toussaint. But the Cougars’ momentum was fleeting.
Zauntavion Jessie made a layup to start an 11-0 run for Consol (11-4, 3-0) as the Tigers took control. College Station stayed close, but a three-point play from Adam Jackson and a layup from Dre’Kavian Minor kept Consol in the driver’s seat leading 16-11.
“We didn’t do a good job of taking care of the ball early, and Consol really feeds off of those turnovers,” College Station head coach Jerron Reese said. “If you limit their big-play ability in terms of getting dunks, layups or whatever the case may be in transition, then you’re able to dictate what they do offensively, and we weren’t able to do either.”
Consol maintained control with its defense, holding College Station to just five points for all but 37.8 seconds in the second quarter. The Cougars hit just 4 of 17 from the field in the first half.
Meanwhile, Consol’s offense complimented its defense with consistency as Ziyan Ali and Zaylan Duran combined for 15 points, and Kaden Lewis made back-to-back layups for a 39-16 lead. The Tigers eventually went into halftime up 41-19.
“It’s a lot of continuous moving, which allows us to get a lot of open shots,” Daily said of Consol’s offense. “The guys did a great job. We know that tonight it can be [Ali and Duran], but tomorrow it can be someone else, so that’s a plus.”
Minor grabbed a rebound and scored on a fast break layup for a 50-24 lead with 2:54 left in the third quarter. Consol finished the period with 10 unanswered points that included a three-point play from Jackson.
College Station outscored Consol 10-6 in the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers from Grayson Fowler and Jared DeVerna, and two putbacks from Jackson Verdugo and Cody Dixon.
“Offensively, we knew we needed to get into a rhythm,” Reese said. “We spent so much time and exerted so much energy trying to get the ball past half court, which is a credit to their defense. By the time we got it past half court, it was tough to get anything.”
Duran and Ali led Consol with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Kaden Lewis had 10, followed by Minor with eight, and Jackson and Jessie with six each. Willie Everline led College Station with nine points, while Verdugo had seven and Toussaint six.
A&M Consolidated 66, College Station 34
CONSOL (11-4, 3-0) — Zaylan Duren 13, Ziyan Ali 11, Kaden Lewis 10, Dre’Kavian Minor 8, Adam Jackson 6, Zauntavion Jessie 6, LaChauncey Thomas 4, Tanner Spells 4, Tre Taylor 3.
COLLEGE STATION (8-9, 3-1) — Willie Everline 9, Jackson Verdugo 7, Joey Toussaint 6, Jared DeVerna 3, Grayson Fowler 3, Brad Bullin 2, Cody Dixon 2, Josh Peil 2.
Consol;16;25;19;6;—;66
College Station;11;8;5;10;—;34
Next: Consol at Round Rock tournament, Monday; College Station at Conroe tournament, Tuesday