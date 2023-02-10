Those around the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team pulled out all the stops to celebrate the Tigers’ 10 seniors Friday in the team’s final home game of the season, including a ceremony before the game and a lights-dimmed, spotlight starting lineups announcement to hype up the team.

Ultimately, it took calming the team down for the Tigers to beat Magnolia West 62-55 and turn a three-horse race for the District 21-5A title into a tie with Rudder with one game to play.

“The recognition of your last game and everyone applauding you and congratulating you can at times ... bring more excitement,” Consol head coach Andrew Daily said. “[We had to be] able to settle the down and weather the storm, whatever comes your way, and doing what you need to do. I think the guys did a great job of staying focused.”

The Tigers (23-8, 11-2) burst into the game with their traditionally up-tempo offense and high-energy defense. But as that created chaos, Magnolia West (19-7, 10-3) made the most of it, using an 11-0 run to take a 13-6 lead.

Tiger senior guard Kaden Lewis helped pull Consol back into the game with three transition baskets in a row, including two slam dunks. However, 12 points in the first quarter by Brandon Beavers, including two 3-pointers, gave the Mustangs a 20-18 lead after the period.

The Tigers began their effort to control the pace of the game in the second quarter, earning nine free throws. However, they were only able to hit one, a Lewis make with slightly more than a minute left in the first half which ended in a 35-30 Mustang lead.

Lewis said the pressure of first place on the line and Senior Night weighed on the minds of the players during the first half.

“It was tough. I was nervous,” Lewis said of the early free-throw woes. “But I went down there and knocked down my free throws.”

In a stalemate of a third quarter, it was Lewis’ transition layup and free throw that gave the Tigers’ their first lead since early in the first quarter at 42-41 with two minutes left in the frame.

As each possession became more valuable, Daily said Consol needed Lewis to be the catalyst on offense, working passes and layups off penetration.

“Each team has a special spark plug, and he’s our special spark plug that can really and truly get things going when he gets to the basket,” Daily said.

With a 57-53 lead, Consol transitioned into a four-corners offense, working the ball around to ultimately draw fouls. After the 1 for 9 first half, the Tigers hit 10 of 15 foul shots in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Post LaChauncey Thomas netted 6 of 8, all in the fourth quarter. Lewis finished the game 7 for 11 at the charity stripe.

“I think Caden Lewis ... along with LaChauncey, they did a great job of stepping up to the line and focusing on what was at stake,” Daily said. “That’s something that is very critical down the stretch, as we see.”

Lewis finished with a team-high 23 points, trailing only Beavers’ 25 for the Mustangs. Thomas netted 10 points followed by nine from Adam Jackson.

“I felt like when I started [driving], I started opening up everything for us to score the ball, and that’s what we did as a team,” Lewis said.

The win knocks Magnolia West out of the three-way tie for first. After Rudder’s 64-49 win over Montgomery on Friday, the pair of Brazos Valley teams will each have a shot at the title Tuesday. Rudder faces Magnolia West on the road, while Consol travels to play seventh-place Brenham. Should both teams win, they will play a tiebreaker for the top seed as the pair split the season series.

Even prior to Friday’s win, Daily said his team is already in playoff focus as it closes out the regular season.

“Every game that’s going to be played on Tuesday, it’s going to be a battle,” Daily said. “Teams want to go out with the mindset of wanting to hang their hat on something. These games, they are getting us ready and prepared [for the playoffs].”

A&M Consolidated 62, Magnolia West 55

MAGNOLIA WEST — Brandon Beavers 25, Brandon Taylor 10, James Ellwanger 7, Xavier Portalis 6, Jayveon Kimble 3, Elijah Portalis 2, John Coleman 1, Dylan Swearengin 1.

CONSOL — Kaden Lewis 23, LaChauncey Thomas 10, Adam Jackson 9, Jamieson Chambers 8, Justin Gooden 4, Andrew Daily IV 4, Caden Young 4.

Magnolia West;20;15;6;14;—;55

A&M Consolidated;18;12;14;18;—;62