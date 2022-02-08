A&M Consolidated boys basketball team holds off Rudder 69-60

It took the A&M Consolidated boys basketball team three and a half quarters to find its mojo, but the Tigers’ typically tenacious defense and transition offense came to life as they rallied to beat Rudder 69-60 in District 19-5A action Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
The back-and-forth game had the momentum swing in Rudder’s favor in the middle of the fourth quarter as the Rangers capped a 9-0 run with an emphatic breakaway dunk from Kevin Holmes for a 56-49 lead.
Consol (22-8, 11-3) recaptured its composure, however, and closed the game with a 20-4 run in the final 5 minutes, 45 seconds. The Tigers made eight of their final 10 shots and forced six Ranger turnovers in that span. After Rudder (14-13, 4-8) took the seven-point lead, Consol forced four straight turnovers and regained a 58-56 advantage after a dunk by Zauntavion Jessie with 3:20 left. The Tigers wouldn’t relinquish the lead.
“We basically told them to keep confidence in what we do and stay sound in what we do and how we do it, and it would hopefully pay off eventually, and that’s what happened,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “We were able to take the lead and secure it. That’s one thing we wanted to focus in on: stay level-headed and know it was going to pay off.”
Ziyan Ali paced the Tigers with 17 points. Kaden Lewis had nine points, while Justin Gooden and Zaylen Duren each had eight. Holmes led Rudder with 16 points and Landon Heslip added 14.
Consol’s bench players provided an early boost. A lineup of backups strung together a 10-0 run to close the first quarter and give Consol an 18-6 lead.
The Tigers extended their lead to as many as 16 in the second quarter, but the Rangers chipped away at Consol’s lead to pull ahead 31-28 at halftime after Heslip hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Consol missed 11 straight shots during the second quarter and didn’t score for five minutes.
Neither team led by more than five points during the third quarter, which featured three lead changes and two ties.
“It was like we couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm,” Daily said. “Defensively, that’s what we thrive off of. That’s our foundation, being able to really and truly turn the ball over and get the momentum into our favor. It really seemed as if we didn’t have that push today in several quarters, and even on the offensive side it showed with several turnovers, not capitalizing on buckets. One thing I will say is [Rudder] did a great job with what they were doing with their pressure and caused us to turn the ball over.”
Rudder has been eliminated from postseason contention, but the Rangers are in the midst of playing five games in six days to make up postponed games. Rudder will play at College Station at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Consol had already wrapped up a playoff spot, but the Tigers continue to fight for seeding. Tuesday’s win over Rudder helped them maintain a half-game lead over Katy Jordan for second place in 19-5A and a one-game lead over Magnolia West, which is in fourth place. The Tigers will host the Mustangs at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Magnolia West won the first meeting between the schools 70-66 on Jan. 11.
“We’re going to make sure we use this as another lesson learned, just like when we dropped the other games,” Daily said. “Rudder’s a great team, and their record may not show it, but there’s no one going to just allow you to have your way.”
• NOTES — Consol won the JV game 87-21 and the freshman B game 57-51. Rudder won the freshman A game 66-48.
A&M Consolidated 69, Rudder 60
RUDDER (14-13, 4-8) — Landon Heslip 14, Kevin Holmes 16, Ryan Campbell 8, Nash 9, Ethan Meaux 8, Zach Williams 3, Daniel Price 2.
A&M CONSOLIDATED (22-8, 11-3) — Ziyan Ali 17, Drekavian Minor 7, Adam Jackson 4, Justin Gooden 8, Kaden Lewis 9, Trey Taylor 5, Zaylen Duren 8, Zauntavion Jessie 5, Jonathan Love 4, Wright 2.
Rudder;6;25;16;13;—;60
Consol;18;10;15;22;—;69