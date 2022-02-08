A&M Consolidated boys basketball team holds off Rudder 69-60

Consol’s bench players provided an early boost. A lineup of backups strung together a 10-0 run to close the first quarter and give Consol an 18-6 lead.

The Tigers extended their lead to as many as 16 in the second quarter, but the Rangers chipped away at Consol’s lead to pull ahead 31-28 at halftime after Heslip hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Consol missed 11 straight shots during the second quarter and didn’t score for five minutes.

Neither team led by more than five points during the third quarter, which featured three lead changes and two ties.

“It was like we couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm,” Daily said. “Defensively, that’s what we thrive off of. That’s our foundation, being able to really and truly turn the ball over and get the momentum into our favor. It really seemed as if we didn’t have that push today in several quarters, and even on the offensive side it showed with several turnovers, not capitalizing on buckets. One thing I will say is [Rudder] did a great job with what they were doing with their pressure and caused us to turn the ball over.”