A&M Consolidated boys basketball team falls to Katy Paetow in 19-5A play

The District 19-5A boys basketball champion is about a month away from being crowned, but A&M Consolidated and Katy Paetow made the hunt for the title a little more interesting on Tuesday night.
In a thrilling second half, Paetow battled back from an 11-point halftime deficit and held on for a 54-50 victory over Consol at Tiger Gym. With the win, the Panthers (17-5, 5-0) take hold of the district lead, while Consol is tied with College Station (9-11, 4-1) for second place.
“The beauty about basketball is you get to play each other twice, and I believe that things happen for a reason,” Tigers head coach Andrew Daily said. “... It just lets us know that we still have work to do. We played for 32 minutes with a great basketball program, so it’s just something to keep us humble.”
Paetow 6-foot-8 senior forward Charles Chukwu had a stellar second half, scoring a team-high 10 points, while bringing down 13 rebounds and forcing four turnovers during the final two quarters as the Panthers outscored Consol 33-18.
The Tigers (15-6, 4-1) made 6 of 16 field goals in the second half as Chukwu took away their ability to score in the paint. Consol opened the fourth quarter with a basket from Zauntavian Jessie and a 3-pointer from Ziyan Ali for a 47-43 lead, but the streak didn’t last long as Paetow went on a 9-0 run that ended with just 17.4 seconds on the clock.
“For our style of offense and what we do trying to get to the paint, it does congest the paint for us,” Daily said of Chukwu. “It causes us to change up shots, but I think the guys did a great job of attacking and moving to the basket with him under there. It was just certain shots we couldn’t capitalize and make.”
Ali, who finished with a game-high 25 points, managed to get off another 3-pointer with 15.4 seconds left to get Consol within two points at 52-50, but Paetow made two free throws and Chukwu forced a turnover as time expired.
“On the offensive side, we couldn’t weather the storm [when] they took the lead,” Daily said.
Paetow scored 14 points on second-chance opportunities to help fuel its second-half push.
The Panthers upped their defensive pressure in the second half, and it paid off late in the third quarter as they took their first lead of the game at 41-40 on consecutive 3-pointers from seniors Trevor Frank and EJ Roberts. Consol still managed to take a 42-41 lead into the final quarter with two free throws from Ali with 5.1 seconds left in the third period.
“This is a playoff atmosphere-type game, and that’s what we look for,” Daily said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game. We knew it was going to be a fight to the end.”
The Tigers went 14-for-21 at the free-throw line and forced six key turnovers in a dominant first half. The majority of Paetow’s points came from three-point plays or free throws, which Daily credited to Consol’s press defense and aggressive offense.
“We were aggressive attacking the basket,” Daily said of the first half. “Defensively, we were flying around like we normally do, trying to help secure those balls, grabbing rebounds and giving them one opportunity.”
The Tigers will return to 19-5A play to face Rudder at The Armory at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Katy Paetow 54, A&M Consolidated 50
PAETOW (17-5, 5-0) — Trevor Frank 15, Charles Chukwu 10, Ikemba Otuonye 8, EJ Roberts 7, Tyler Woodward 6, Abou Camera 4, Kamren Ingram 2, Ade Onaleye 2.
CONSOL (15-6, 4-1) — Ziyan Ali 25, Zauntavian Jessie 6, Adam Jackson 5, Tanner Spell 4, Justin Gooden 4, Kaden Lewis 3, Dre Minor 3.
Katy Paetow;6;15;20;13;—;54
A&M Consolidated;15;17;10;8;—;50
Next: Consol at Rudder, 6:30 p.m. Friday