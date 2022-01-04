A&M Consolidated boys basketball team falls to Katy Paetow in 19-5A play

“For our style of offense and what we do trying to get to the paint, it does congest the paint for us,” Daily said of Chukwu. “It causes us to change up shots, but I think the guys did a great job of attacking and moving to the basket with him under there. It was just certain shots we couldn’t capitalize and make.”

Ali, who finished with a game-high 25 points, managed to get off another 3-pointer with 15.4 seconds left to get Consol within two points at 52-50, but Paetow made two free throws and Chukwu forced a turnover as time expired.

“On the offensive side, we couldn’t weather the storm [when] they took the lead,” Daily said.

Paetow scored 14 points on second-chance opportunities to help fuel its second-half push.

The Panthers upped their defensive pressure in the second half, and it paid off late in the third quarter as they took their first lead of the game at 41-40 on consecutive 3-pointers from seniors Trevor Frank and EJ Roberts. Consol still managed to take a 42-41 lead into the final quarter with two free throws from Ali with 5.1 seconds left in the third period.